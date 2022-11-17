ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
630 WMAL

Police: Suicidal Man Set Off Condo Explosion that Injured 14

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man’s body in the rubble of his unit in...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed by gunfire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city were sent to the 2600 block of St. Benedict Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., police said.That's where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.This is the second deadly shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Mill Hill neighborhood within the past six weeks.In October, a 53-year-old man was shot in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue, which runs parallel to St. Benedict Street.He died from his injuries at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.In that case, detectives were able to track down the suspected shooter, police said.They arrested 35-year-old Travis Rogers several days later and charged him with first- and second-degree murder along with firearms-related offenses, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting on St. Benedict Street should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSB Radio

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: High school student found shot dead in DC hotel room

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Fatally Shot Inside DC Hotel: Police

An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast, D.C., authorities say. Reports of hearing a gunshot led police to the 1200 block of 1st Street NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a woman inside a hotel room, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen in Rockville Town Center

Rockville City police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Town Center area Friday night, November 18, 2022. The vehicle, which was parked along the street on Helen Heneghan Way, was reported stolen at 11:20 PM.
GW Hatchet

Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face

A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...
mymcmedia.org

Man Killed in Gaithersburg Explosion Believed to Have Died by Suicide

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones identified the man found amidst the debris from the explosion at the Potomac Oaks Condominum in Gaithersburg as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36. Jones called the death a suicide, noting that a suicide note has been located. However, Jones would not say at this...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Survivor of Gaithersburg explosion shares her story

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Sequoia Royster and her two young sons are looking for a new home after their home was destroyed in the explosion that took place at Potomac Oaks Condominiums on Quince Orchard Boulevard on Nov. 16. Investigators determined that the explosion and fire that followed were set in motion when […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Two of the businesses are located in the Belvedere neighborhood, including Mario's Original Pizza and Pasta and across the street at Pizza Mart. Two other businesses were hit in the 6300 block of York Road, including Five Guys...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast

A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy