Live From New York Comic Con 2022! | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week brings you our happy return to NYCC (where Janet and Dante recorded their first live, in-person episode last year)! Because NYCC 2021 was such a blast, we know we had to turn it up a notch— and you were there for it! Recorded on October 6th, 2022, Janet and Dante were joined by guest after extraordinary guest! From an in-depth conversation with David Burtka and Robbie Daymond about the marvels of the Avatarverse to a table read including Michaela Jill Murphy (Toph!!) and Greg Baldwin (Iroh!!), this packed show even finished off with trivia and prizes for fans. Thank you, New York Comic Con!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO