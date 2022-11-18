“METALLICA PRESENTS: THE HELPING HANDS CONCERT” TO LIVESTREAM ON PARAMOUNT+ FRIDAY, DEC. 16. Live Concert Event Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Streaming Live from Los Angeles. Nov. 22, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced METALLICA PRESENTS: THE HELPING HANDS CONCERT, a live concert benefiting the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 5:30 PM, PT. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique performance from Metallica. The concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, Dec. 17, Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18, and South Korea in 2023. The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV globally and on YouTube.

