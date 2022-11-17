Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
gouvu.com
Wolverines sweep UTRGV in WAC Semifinals
EDINBURG, Texas – Utah Valley University defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tonight 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 27-25) inside UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley (18-10) earns their third straight WAC Championship game appearance and eliminates the host school for the second consecutive year. UTRGV (26-5) could not overcome the strong start and third set rally to advance in the WAC Tournament.
gouvu.com
Cold shooting afternoon dooms Wolverines at WSU
OGDEN, Utah — Utah Valley University fell cold in the middle quarters and couldn't complete a late comeback attempt, falling 55-44 on Saturday at Weber State University. Jaeden Brown led the Wolverines (1-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds while Eleyana Tafisi added seven points, eight rebounds and four steals and Saige Gibb scored a career-high seven points. Jadyn Matthews had 16 for the Wildcats (1-2) to lead all scorers.
gouvu.com
UVU Opens Big 12 Schedule with Decisive Win
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Utah Valley University opened the Big 12 Wrestling schedule with a 29-9 dual win at California Baptist on Friday night. The Wolverines had eight wrestlers earn wins, including three who picked up bonus points. "Our guys did a great job of being the aggressor tonight in...
gouvu.com
Kemboi earns All-America, UVU 26th at Nationals
STILLWATER, Okla. — Utah Valley University's Everlyn Kemboi became the program's first All-American in cross country after finishing 19th at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at Oklahoma State University. The 27th-ranked Wolverines, making their first team appearance in program history, finished 26th overall. Kemboi ran...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley falls in overtime to Morgan State, 73-72
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica—Aziz Bandaogo scored 18 points with eight rebounds, while Le'Tre Darthard and Justin Harmon also scored in double figures to lead Utah Valley in a 73-72 overtime loss to Morgan State in the first round of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. The loss is the second straight...
KRGV
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley to take on Green Bay on Sunday at Jamaica Classic
UTAH VALLEY TO TAKE ON GREEN BAY ON SUNDAY AT JAMAICA CLASSIC. Utah Valley will play in the consolation game of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic Rose Hall division on Sunday against Green Bay. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (MT) at the Montego. Bay Convention Centre. The Jersey Mike's...
Chris Irving, Nathaniel Ortega shine as San Antonio Vets beats Sharyland in 5A DII Texas football playoffs
Irving threw for four touchdown passes and Ortega tallied a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, defensively to help lead San Antonio Veterans to a hard-fought 35-23 win over Sharyland in their area round matchup in the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
fox44news.com
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
KENS 5
Christmas season brings Mexican shoppers – and an economic boost – to Rio Grande Valley shops
MCALLEN, Texas — Vendors along the Texas-Mexico border are anticipating a lucrative end to 2022 as the busy holiday season gets underway. One week before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, stores in the Rio Grande Valley community of McAllen are readying store shelves and stocking inventory, anticipating an influx of shoppers from the south.
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents
Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
Comments / 0