ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gouvu.com

Wolverines sweep UTRGV in WAC Semifinals

EDINBURG, Texas – Utah Valley University defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tonight 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 27-25) inside UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley (18-10) earns their third straight WAC Championship game appearance and eliminates the host school for the second consecutive year. UTRGV (26-5) could not overcome the strong start and third set rally to advance in the WAC Tournament.
EDINBURG, TX
gouvu.com

Cold shooting afternoon dooms Wolverines at WSU

OGDEN, Utah — Utah Valley University fell cold in the middle quarters and couldn't complete a late comeback attempt, falling 55-44 on Saturday at Weber State University. Jaeden Brown led the Wolverines (1-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds while Eleyana Tafisi added seven points, eight rebounds and four steals and Saige Gibb scored a career-high seven points. Jadyn Matthews had 16 for the Wildcats (1-2) to lead all scorers.
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

UVU Opens Big 12 Schedule with Decisive Win

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Utah Valley University opened the Big 12 Wrestling schedule with a 29-9 dual win at California Baptist on Friday night. The Wolverines had eight wrestlers earn wins, including three who picked up bonus points. "Our guys did a great job of being the aggressor tonight in...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Kemboi earns All-America, UVU 26th at Nationals

STILLWATER, Okla. — Utah Valley University's Everlyn Kemboi became the program's first All-American in cross country after finishing 19th at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at Oklahoma State University. The 27th-ranked Wolverines, making their first team appearance in program history, finished 26th overall. Kemboi ran...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Utah Valley falls in overtime to Morgan State, 73-72

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica—Aziz Bandaogo scored 18 points with eight rebounds, while Le'Tre Darthard and Justin Harmon also scored in double figures to lead Utah Valley in a 73-72 overtime loss to Morgan State in the first round of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. The loss is the second straight...
OREM, UT
KRGV

RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
MCALLEN, TX
gouvu.com

Utah Valley to take on Green Bay on Sunday at Jamaica Classic

UTAH VALLEY TO TAKE ON GREEN BAY ON SUNDAY AT JAMAICA CLASSIC. Utah Valley will play in the consolation game of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic Rose Hall division on Sunday against Green Bay. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (MT) at the Montego. Bay Convention Centre. The Jersey Mike's...
GREEN BAY, WI
fox44news.com

Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?

There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco’s season comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Changes to Rio Hondo ISD program angers community

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo community is speaking out after the Rio Hondo ISD made drastic changes to its Support Services Department. The Support Services Department provides resources for migrant worker families and members of the community. The resources range from a food pantry, clothing, and...
RIO HONDO, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Getting a GED is now easier for upper Valley residents

Rio Grande City, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now get your GED for free at the South Texas College Starr County campus. The South Texas College Starr County campus is making it easier and more accessible for residents in the upper Rio Grande Valley to further their education. The South Texas College Starr County campus […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy