Sioux City Journal
Area girls basketball: Hinton downs Sioux City North in season opener
HINTON, Iowa -- Three Hinton girls basketball players scored in double figures as the Blackhawks defeated Sioux City North 57-47 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night. Hinton led 14-10 after the first quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third stanza. Bailey Boeve...
Sioux City North football standout Demarico Young describes plans for college
A winning team: Deaf football star Demarico Young likes having Dawn Habhab on his side. Dawn Habhab has the best seat at most North High School sporting events. As interpreter for 17-year-old Demarico Young, who’s deaf, she’s just about everywhere he is, conveying messages from coaches, referees and, yes, fans.
Women's college basketball: Dordt stays unbeaten with win over Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY -- No. 13-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten Tuesday as the Defenders edged Briar Cliff 81-75, snapping the Chargers' five-game winning streak. Karly Gustafson and Bailey Beckman scored 18 points each to lead Dordt, which held off a fourth quarter comeback by Briar Cliff in Sioux City. Konnor Sudmann had...
Briar Cliff women's soccer loses in regional tournament
SIOUX CITY -- In a snowy NAIA National Tournament contest in Michigan, the Briar Cliff women's soccer team's fell in the opening round 3-1 to Cumberland of Tennessee last Thursday. "We had some good moments, but it was not enough to get us through," said head coach Clark Charlestin. "It...
Remsen St. Mary's Ortmann, CLGLR's Lutmer named Iowa all-state football team captains
DES MOINES — Remsen St. Mary's quarterback Cael Ortmann (8-man) and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock quarterback Zach Lutmer (Class 2A) were among the seven captains named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association 2022 all-state football teams. Captains had to be a senior and...
Morningside women's basketball stops three-game losing streak with 74-57 win over Benedictine
SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's basketball team broke a three-game losing stream Saturday with a 74-57 win over Benedictine. Morningside put up 24 points in the third quarter, cruising to the victory over the Ravens, who received votes in the NAIA preseason women's basketball coaches poll. The Mustangs fell...
Rony Ortega offered South Sioux superintendent position
SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Rony Ortega has been offered the South Sioux City Community School District superintendent position. The offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks, said director of communications Lance Swanson. Ortega was one of four candidates in the running for the position. Current superintendent Todd...
Hard Rock announces its support of Sioux City's Hubbard Park
SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will be supporting Hubbard Park by contributing the softball field's scoreboard. Alongside Sioux City local and Iowa fastpitch Hall of Famer Pete Sandman, longtime park caretaker Steve Hauge and umpire Delbert Christensen, Hard Rock is among the community organizers are banding together to breathe life into Hubbard Park, which was first constructed in the 1930s.
UPDATED: Parent company of Elk Point care center responds to impending closure
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Lantis Enterprises, the parent company of Prairie Estates Care Center, said in a statement that it hopes residents "transition smoothly" to other facilities, when the Elk Point nursing home closes its door early next year. Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 S. Franklin St., will be closing...
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
KC-135 operations return to Sioux City as runway reopens
SIOUX CITY -- Military aircraft operations have returned to Sioux City, following the completion of a roughly $8.9 million runway project at Sioux Gateway Airport, which began the last week in April. After their return in mid-summer, the deployed jets joined the rest of the unit's aircraft at Air National...
Galva man formally charged with murder in brother's stabbing
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A Galva, Iowa, man accused of fatally stabbing his brother has been formally charged with murder. Ida County Attorney Meghann Cosgrove Whitmer and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Keisha Cretsinger on Tuesday filed a trial information charging Jesus Diaz with first-degree murder. His arraignment was scheduled for...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph.
UPDATED: Sioux City police look into reported shots fired incident on west side
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police continue to investigate a reported shots fired incident Tuesday on the city's west side. Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said officers had not found any shell casings or evidence that a shot was fired in the area of West Seventh and Burton streets before noon.
Norfolk, Neb. man killed in a single vehicle crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk man died as a result of a single-vehicle accident, that occurred southwest of Battle Creek. Neb. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Norfolk dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch, east of 545th Avenue on 834th Road. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded and located a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the southside of the road, with heavy damage.
MINI: Lights under skywalk added festive touch
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade Monday evening. -- Journal Editorial Board.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center announces special holiday hours
SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be closed on Thursday. The 4500 Sioux River Road nature center will reopen with shorter hours of operation on Friday. It will open at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m., according to the nature center's education programs director Dawn Snyder.
Burbank woman pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a crash this summer at a Burbank home. Joyce Hawley, 59, entered her plea Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court to vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.
New trial request denied by judge in Lake Park murder case
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A judge has denied a new trial for a Sioux City woman found guilty of strangling a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home. District Judge Shayne Mayer issued the ruling Friday, overruling two defense motions for a new trial for Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy...
