Norwalk, OH

REM Ohio opens in Norwalk

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
NORWALK — A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday for the REM Ohio grand opening at 207 Cline St., between Aldi and Casa Bravo.

Founded in 1987, REM Ohio offers an array of services and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, job seekers facing employment challenges, and individuals with other complex needs. Its flexible programs and services are structured around the needs of each individual it serves, and are designed to promote independence, skill development and growth in the communities they call home.

REM Ohio is a part of Sevita (previously The MENTOR Network), a national network of local human services providers offering an array of quality, community-based services in more than 30 states.

