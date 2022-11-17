ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Folks light the way on first Africatown Historical Lantern Walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks braving the dreary weather-- to honor the legacy of Africatown. People came from all across the state for the Africatown Historical Lantern Walk to learn about the history of Africatown and remember its ancestors. It’s more than just a stroll. It’s a walk with purpose....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
PRICHARD, AL
wuwf.org

Robinson leaves Mayor's office, but remains ready to serve elsewhere

There’s a changing of the guard at Pensacola City Hall, as D.C. Reeves prepares to take the mayor’s chair from Grover Robinson. “I'm announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022. There's no doubt that the last year certainly has been more than trying. It's been probably five years combined into one,” said Robinson in March of last year.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
BREWTON, AL
AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

