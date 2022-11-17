PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO