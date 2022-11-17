Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Folks light the way on first Africatown Historical Lantern Walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks braving the dreary weather-- to honor the legacy of Africatown. People came from all across the state for the Africatown Historical Lantern Walk to learn about the history of Africatown and remember its ancestors. It’s more than just a stroll. It’s a walk with purpose....
‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL
Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
WAWA leases land in Fairhope
Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
Brewton, home of Award Winning Christian author and television host Laine Lawson Craft
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — From the tea room of her historic Brewton, Alabama home, Laine Lawson Craft writes books and produces her Christian podcast, ‘Livin’ Lively with Laine.’How she got here is a journey she never imagined. “Most of my life, Rose Ann, I was was self condemned. I knew I wasn’t good enough. There […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
WALA-TV FOX10
Men United Against Violence taking a stand with first awareness walk
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local men rallied against violence here in the Port City early Saturday morning. Among them -- Mobile’s Top Cop -- Chief Paul Prine. The group “Men United Against Violence” meeting at Bienville Square for their first awareness walk. Organizers say -- pure and...
utv44.com
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
Inflation one of the drivers for families at food distribution in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of local families have food for thanksgiving thanks to a collaborative effort between Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Senior Bowl. The large turnout at these food distributions is a tangible reminder of how badly inflation is impacting families. As people load up vehicles with boxes of food, there almost […]
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
wuwf.org
Robinson leaves Mayor's office, but remains ready to serve elsewhere
There’s a changing of the guard at Pensacola City Hall, as D.C. Reeves prepares to take the mayor’s chair from Grover Robinson. “I'm announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022. There's no doubt that the last year certainly has been more than trying. It's been probably five years combined into one,” said Robinson in March of last year.
utv44.com
Senior Bowl hosts 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Sunday, the Senior Bowl hosted its 3rd annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama. It's an opportunity for young athletes in the area to compete at Hancock- Whitney Stadium. Before the games, the Senior Bowl announced its future prospects team, honoring the best of the...
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
thepulsepensacola.com
Dr. Amit and Shruti Gupta Donate to Baptist Health Care Foundation to Name New Diagnostic Imaging Center
Amit Gupta, M.D., his wife, Shruti, and their family have made a major gift to support the new Baptist Hospital campus, scheduled to open fall 2023. The Foundation will name the diagnostic imaging center in honor of Dr. Gupta’s parents, Girish S. and Vimu G. Gupta. While Dr. Gupta...
