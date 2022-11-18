Read full article on original website
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
What Makes Tenaris S.A. (TS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
I3 Verticals (IIIV) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Hormel Foods Q4 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has been stronger than most in 2022, down 3% and outperforming the S&P 500 by a notable margin. Companies in the sector have the advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a brighter spot in a dim market.
Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (LU) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (LU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Is There More Room For Growth In Becton Dickinson Stock?
Becton Dickinson stock (NYSE: BDX) has seen a 7% fall this year, faring better than the broader S&P500 index, down 17%. However, in the longer term, BDX stock is down 14% from levels seen in late 2019, underperforming the S&P 500 index, up around 22%. This 14% fall for BDX...
Daily Dividend Report: GLPI,APD,HPQ,FMNB,ORI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.705 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022. The fourth quarter 2021 regular way cash dividend was $0.67 per share of the Company's common stock.
Evergrande creditors ask chairman for $2 billion fund infusion -Bloomberg
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has told offshore creditors that it plans to present a restructuring proposal as soon as the first week of December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for Linde, Texas Instruments & Trane Technologies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q3 earnings seaosn that is heading towards a close and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Wednesday's ETF Movers: ARKW, OIH
In trading on Wednesday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of 2U, up about 8.4% and shares of Unity Software, up about 8.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated circuit structures have become essential for numerous industries. That said, amid elevated risks regarding the cyclical nature of the company's business model and China continuously challenging Taiwan's sovereignty, TSM stock has had a tough year. Thankfully, news broke out that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) had invested more than $4.1 billion in the stock as of its most recent 13F filings. The news caused the stock to rally notably. With that, let's see what Buffett's investment signals about TSM's recent challenges and why I remain bullish on the stock.
US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
