This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Calipari expects Gonzaga to be roaring 'like a lion' coming off loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky and Gonzaga haven’t played each other in two decades. That will change when the two teams begin a six-game series Sunday in Spokane, Washington. The last time the two powerhouse programs met, the Wildcats defeated the Zags 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational....
Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer
Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
Louisville WBB: Suffer 1st Loss in OT in Bahamas
Paradise Island, BAHAMAS– The trip to paradise did not go as planned for the Louisville Cardinals. Heading into the matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Louisville had moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 from #7 to #6 and the vibes were immaculate for Coach Jeff Walz’s squad.
Gonzaga women upset No. 6 Louisville in overtime
Even in paradise, the Gonzaga women had to deal with plenty of adversity Saturday night. And yet the Zags overcame it all – turnovers, lost leads and the memory of last year’s NCAA Tournament – and knocked off sixth-ranked Louisville 79-67 in overtime in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
Gonzaga women don't want to 'play with venom' against Louisville in NCAA Tournament rematch
This was never about revenge, although the issue came up Friday as the Gonzaga women prepared for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and a rematch with sixth-ranked Louisville. “We don’t want to play with venom,” said Coach Lisa Fortier, whose squad was eliminated by the Cardinal in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens keep truckin' through the Class 4A bracket with 42-17 win over Gonzaga Prep
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Quite simply, there was no stopping Jayden Limar on Saturday night. Lake Stevens shook off a wobbly game-opening drive defensively, Limar and company took over almost immediately thereafter, and the second-seeded Vikings ran away from Gonzaga Prep, 42-17, in a Class 4A ...
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
Eagle 1 News: November 2022
The colorful Pacific Northwest fall that I had heard so much about didn’t stick around for too long. It seems the chilly, winter weather has arrived. With the abrupt shift from autumn to winter, I found myself thinking about transformation. Much like the change from one season to the next, Eastern is gearing up for transformation in the coming year. We’re a campus looking toward the future with optimism and building on our strong foundation of excellence.
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Spokane Public Schools superintendent recognized with statewide award
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state's most outstanding superintendent is from Spokane. Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools (SPS), was named 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at the association's fall meeting in Spokane on Friday. According to WASA, the award recognizes...
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. - A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
