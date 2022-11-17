Target customers curiously glanced or outright stared as several red shopping carts brimming with every kind of toy imaginable packed into a checkout aisle Monday morning. Mike Doremus, 72, and Mickey Gladden, 71, unloaded dolls and monster trucks and Mr. Potato Heads and jewelry-making kits onto a black automatic conveyor belt as the cash register’s frequent dings indicated the total crept into the thousands. Men wearing jerseys etched with Silver Streakers, a softball organization for seniors, wheeled the gifts intended for children enrolled at North of the River after-school programs into awaiting trucks.

