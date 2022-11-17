Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Jokes, toys and softball liven up holidays for children
Target customers curiously glanced or outright stared as several red shopping carts brimming with every kind of toy imaginable packed into a checkout aisle Monday morning. Mike Doremus, 72, and Mickey Gladden, 71, unloaded dolls and monster trucks and Mr. Potato Heads and jewelry-making kits onto a black automatic conveyor belt as the cash register’s frequent dings indicated the total crept into the thousands. Men wearing jerseys etched with Silver Streakers, a softball organization for seniors, wheeled the gifts intended for children enrolled at North of the River after-school programs into awaiting trucks.
Comments / 0