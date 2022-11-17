Husband & Wife Team Darnell and Alyssa Gilet, Create “Do You Know Black?: A Game Show Celebrating Black History + Culture”

Fearne Cotton Behind Sky Kids Drama As Channel Goes Linear British presenter Fearne Cotton is exec producing a Sky Kids drama as the channel launches ad-free on linear TV, moving in the opposite direction to older-skewing BBC kids rival CBBC, which will soon be online only. The Sky Kids channel will roll out to Sky linear TV as a 24 hour channel in February with originals including the Cotton-exec produced My Friend Misty, following an animated character who sets out to build emotional resilience in kids. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to...

24 MINUTES AGO