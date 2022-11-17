Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Opinion: Top 5 Anime Battles
The world of anime is filled with characters who are constantly challenged to grow and evolve. In many anime shows, this growth comes in the form of an epic battle. What is an epic battle?
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Confirms His Involvement in The Blood War
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War is only a few episodes into this titanic tussle, but the clash between the Soul Society and the Wandenreich has been beyond brutal so far. With countless Shinigami and Arrancar falling beneath the blades of the Sternritter, this is a Shonen season that many believed would never take place. Luckily for anime fans, creator Tite Kubo was pushing for this outcome and has taken a special part in bringing this new season to life.
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Reveals Kiwi’s Face Underneath the Mask
The Cyberpunk anime may be a short series, but it has a lot of memorable characters. One of the most striking Cyberpunk: Edgerunners characters is the netrunner Kiwi who recently got a face reveal that shows what’s underneath her mask. Recently, the show’s official Twitter account shared a new...
netflixjunkie.com
“No, No, No, No…” Screams Henry Cavill When Asked to Close Netflix’s Highest Rated Anime of 2021
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
epicstream.com
Which Other Rebels Characters Might Appear in the Ahsoka Series
With many live-action Star Wars shows on the horizon, fans are wondering whether they'll get to see other well-known characters from previous movies and shows make an appearance - especially having seen the likes of Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and R2D2 appear in The Mandalorian Season 2. We're betting our galactic credits that even more iconic characters will show up in The Mandalorian Season 3, as well as some old familiars in The Book of Boba Fett, but now that Ahsoka is also getting her own series, a character who has previously appeared in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, who might be joining her?
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer Has a Closer Look at Monoliths – Centuries Before ‘The Witcher’
The Netflix prequel series will explore elven history and how the world in 'The Witcher' was created. The mystery behind monoliths is part of the loose threads that will be answered.
epicstream.com
Bel-Air Season 2: First Trailer, New Images, Official Premiere Date Revealed
Peacock is now exciting fans for the upcoming Bel-Air Season 2 after dropping its first trailer, new images, and official premiere date. Bel-Air Season 2 will continue reimagining Will Smith’s hit 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The upcoming season will see Will (Jabari Banks) trying to make an important decision as a new figure will come into his life.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares Emotional Apology for Controversial Ending
Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama recently made his first trip to North America to be a part of Anime NYC, the major convention that houses plenty of announcements for some big anime franchises. During his panels that dove into his past creating the Scout Regiment, Isayama revealed that he still struggles with the ending of his beloved franchise and took the opportunity to apologize for how the conclusion play out. With many fans believing that the finale to be quite controversial, the final episodes of the anime will adapt these manga moments next year.
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
"The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR" will bring the horror franchise to virtual reality through what looks like a blend of traditional scares and more fast-paced, action-style gameplay. So far, developer Supermassive Games has had a mixed record with VR titles. It followed up "Until Dawn," often considered one of the best horror games of all time, with the VR spinoff "Until Dawn: Rush of Blood," which received average reviews. It then released a VR prequel to the series titled "The Inpatient" that proved to be one of the worst games of 2018.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Manga Reveals Release Date for New Chapters
Dragon Ball Super has spent the last few months in the middle of an extended hiatus while the manga prepares for the next arc, and now the wait will soon be over as the series has revealed the start date for its new chapters coming our way soon! The Granolah the Survivor arc wrapped up its events earlier this Summer, and it excited fans about where the future of the series could go next. But one thing that stayed in the back of minds was the previous announcement that the Granolah arc would end in 2022, and the next arc would start this year as well.
epicstream.com
Who Are Jujutsu Kaisen’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters
Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most popular shonen anime. If you're also bracing yourself for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and want to find out more about the cast in the meantime, here's all we know about Jujutsu Kaisen's voice actors, including the sub and dub cast and characters.
ComicBook
Undead Unluck Reveals Anime's Main Voice Cast
Undead Unluck will be one of the next of Shonen Jump's many action series getting a full anime adaptation debut next year, and now the anime is one step closer to fruition with the reveal of the main duo leading the charge for the voice cast! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga has been one of the major standouts of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since it first hit in 2020, but it's also been arguably overshadowed by some of the other series running alongside of it. But that all stands to change when it gets its full anime hitting screens next year.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Announces Fiona's Voice Actor With New Trailer
Spy x Family has introduced one of the final key main characters from Tatsuya Endo's original manga with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating Fiona Frost's full debut with a special new trailer revealing her voice actor! The second half of the anime's debut season has been working through a string of slice of life adventures following the Forger Family in their daily lives, but at the same time we have also been getting some teases about the rest of the world at large. That continues in a big way with a new character in the latest episode.
epicstream.com
His Dark Materials Amir Wilson Teases Filming Scenes in Season 3
As the final season approaches, His Dark Materials fans will get one last taste of the grand adventure-fantasy epic of worlds with a theological-philosophical twist. Speaking with Collider, HDM star Amir Wilson revealed that the third season will feature many worlds and new creatures that fans can enjoy. “I enjoyed...
nickalive.net
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Megatron on the Scene | Animation | Transformers Official
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | Megatron on the Scene | Animation | Transformers Official. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Anime NYC’s most popular anime won’t come as a surprise—but a fan-favorite was practically MIA
Anime NYC returned to the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, this year. The convention, which celebrated its sixth annual event and fifth in-person iteration, offers NYC fans direct access to panels and booths from some of the biggest names in anime and manga. For those who work in the anime industry, such as publishers and journalists, it also offers an unprecedented look into what fans are thinking about as they stroll the con floor.
