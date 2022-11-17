Read full article on original website
Review: James Gray’s Armageddon Time Lacks the Filmmaker’s Visual Style and, Apparently, a Moral Compass
With its misguided heart in the right place, but making all the wrong choices when it comes to executing this story of a young Jewish boy growing up Queens, New York during the 1980s, writer/director James Gray’s barely veiled biographical story Armageddon Time works best when it sticks to being a family story and completely falls to pieces when it tries to examine race relations in his community from the perspective of a teenager. Clearly a very personal story for Gray (We Own the Night, The Immigrant, The Lost City of Z, Ad Astra), the film examines the friendship between Paul Graff (Banks Repeta) and his only Black friend, Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb) and how it shifts when Paul is forced to transfer from their public school to a private school where his older brother goes—a place where minority students are scarce, and anything that isn’t white is feared and met with prejudice.
Third Coast Review
Review: She Said Recounts How Two Journalists Reported on the Truth—and Changed an Industry
In case there’s any question as to where I stand on this, let me start by saying plainly: Harvey Weinstein is a serial rapist and abuser and he should rot in jail. Now that that’s out of the way…on to She Said, Maria Schrader’s new film based on a book by New York Times journalists Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor (adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz) about their work investigating and ultimately publishing a takedown of Weinstein based on first-person reports of his abuse and the attempts by Miramax and the industry to cover up his wrongdoing. When it was published in October, 2017, the article not only dropped a grenade in Weinstein’s lap (he’s currently in jail, and another trial in Los Angeles is underway), but it called all of Hollywood to attention, creating a reckoning that, while far from over, has changed the industry at its foundations.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Review: The Good Nurse Finds Intrigue and Drama in a Sometimes Predictable True Crime Genre
One of the upsides of the world’s seemingly endless fascination with true crime stories in all formats (podcasts, documentaries, investigative books, etc.) is that there has been a tidal shift in the way certain films and series approach retelling these crimes and the lives of those living in the periphery of them. Case in point: Danish director Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse (he also wrote such international hits as The Hunt and Another Round), based on the nonfiction book by Charles Graeber and adapted by Oscar-nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Last Night in Soho). If we’re only addressing the crimes at the heart of this story, the film is about Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne, in a performance that alternates between thoughtful and terrifying), who is believed to have committed several hundred murders of patients in a variety of hospitals where he worked across many years.
Review: Enola Holmes 2 Returns to Familiar, Endearing Characters with Less Mystery, More Social Commentary
Taking it’s core mystery from actual British history, Enola Holmes 2 brings us largely more of the same as the 2020 original that found early pandemic success, both courtesy of director Harry Bradbeer (whose greatest achievement prior to these two films was directing all of the episodes of Fleabag). Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is still talking to the viewer; there’s a murder, a handful of mildly thrilling chases, and several drop-ins by Enola’s more successful and well-known brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill); although weirdly, their brother Mycroft (played in the first film by Sam Claflin) is nowhere to be found this time around.
Review: An Oversimplified View of an Iconic Carmakers Life and Work in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
For those who didn’t get their fill of Americans doing Italian accents watching House of Gucci, allow me to present Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a relatively short film about auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini, who began life as the son of a farmer, went into the military during World War II, and came out a mechanical genius who went on to create a newer, less expensive tractor that revolutionized farming in Italy. Eventually he became interested in cars, and in 1963, he created Automobili Lamborghini, a maker of high-end sports cars in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Frank Grillo does his best with the material he’s given to play Lamborghini, but the film severely undercuts the actor’s ability to create a true character study.
Review: Conversations Become Compelling in iPhone-made There There
Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
Review: A Spooky Morality Play—The Merchant’s Curse, by Antony Barone Kolenc
Antony Barone Kolenc’s The Merchant’s Curse is a historical mystery with a strong supernatural element, set in 12th-century England and written for children and young teens. Even more, it’s a kind of morality play, designed to teach lessons about faith and right living. This is a book...
Review: Comprehensive and Insightful, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues Only Has One Flaw: it’s Too Short
From director Sacha Jenkins (Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James) comes this honest and sweeping look at jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong, a founding father of jazz and one of the world’s first internationally known stars who was seen by man as everything from an Uncle Tom to a Civil Rights pioneer (depending on how you gauge such things). Taking full advantage of archival performance footage, interviews, never-before-heard home recordings and sometimes-salty taped personal conversations, the film pulls together the most complete portrait of the man I’ve ever seen. Even those interviewed who found him too much of a sellout in their early years grew to discover what an influential artist he truly was, as both an ambassador for jazz and the United States (his rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was legendary).
Review: The Backseat Lovers Are Barely Old Enough To Drive, But Are Talented Well Beyond Their Years
The Backseat Lovers‘ Major label debut Waiting To Spill dropped into my inbox a few months ago and I was immediately struck by two things: a) how had I never heard of this band (?!), and b) how unusual is it for a Major to release an album by an incredibly young group that seems to actually be, you know, a working band? Some digging uncovered that the group had a couple decent Spotify hits, but they didn’t have the kind of footprint you’d expect from a group being groomed for the Majors. Which meant a real, new band focused on their music and not their influencer status might have somehow infiltrated the Major label system again!
Machine Gun Kelly's Spike Suit Was The Real Winner At The American Music Awards
You can look, but don't you touch!
Review: An Evening of Renewal with Voxtrot and Yellow Ostrich at Thalia Hall
Whether it’s troubles within the group or the difficulty in maintaining the lifestyle of a musician, it’s always a bummer to see bands disband and disappear from the limelight. But every once in a while groups get back together and treat their fans to a beautiful evening filled with those old familiar songs and maybe a few new ones. Such was the case last week at Thalia Hall when Yellow Ostrich and Voxtrot returned to perform for a devoted crowd.
Everything to know about Netflix’s kooky Addams Family spinoff coming on Wednesday
Wednesday Addams is the solemn, pale, and death-obsessed only daughter of the kookily macabre Addams Family, a young woman of few words — and also, perhaps, an unlikely candidate for a spinoff streaming series that’s all her own. Come Wednesday of this week, though, that’s exactly what we’re going to get in the form of Wednesday, an Addams Family side story focused on the daughter (played here by Jenna Ortega) during her time as a student at Nevermore Academy.
Review: The Last Hero of Nostalgaia Is a Soulslike that Tries Something New: Humor
The soulslike genre is often very bleak, and stuffy. Most soulslike games deal with a post-apocalyptic society, and there really isn’t’ much humor to be found there—despite The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’s attempts at finding it. The Last Hero of Nostalgaia is a third person action...
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Review: Protomartyr with Kelley Deal Delivers a Raucous Set for an Enraptured Thalia Hall
Protomartyr have been kicking around the indie-rock and punk scenes for over a decade now and their story is defined by more of a slog than a meteoric rise-and-fall. They’re booked by festivals sparingly, with their small but feverish fanbase turning out to small-ish rock clubs. And yet their growing discography has become a beloved body of work amongst critics and moody post-punk fans.
