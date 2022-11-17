ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CSUN’s 37th Annual Powwow returns on Saturday, Nov. 26, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs

In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway. “On behalf...
