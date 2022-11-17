Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling TV since she and Cody exited AEW. Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” podcast and during it, she noted that she doesn’t currently have a plan to return to the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Provides Updates On Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Miro, & Andrade El Idolo
AEW President Tony Khan provided several updates on Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. As many of you are aware, both Cole and Page are out with concussions, while Miro and El Idolo have been off TV in recent months.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Believes Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Wasted His Time On The NWA
Booker T thinks Nick Aldis is “past his prime” and missed his calling to become a major star in a larger promotion. The two-time Hall of Famer recently revealed that he thinks Aldis spent way too much time trying to bring the NWA back, which he believes is an impossible task during today’s era.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses His Party Schedule In 1990s, More
Speaking on the “Games With Names” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the time he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during his matches, his party schedule during the 1900s, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryan Danielson Plans To End His Full-Time Wrestling Run In 2024, MJF Reacts
During his appearance on Ron Funches’ “One Fall” podcast, the American Dragon Bryan Danielson spoke about when he plans to end his run as a full-time competitor. Danielson stated that he plans to stop competing full-time by the time his AEW contract is up in 2024, a year that definitely holds a lot of interest for the new AEW World Champion MJF.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Chimes In On Road Dogg’s Recent Comments On Bret Hart
Don’t expect a controversial news story to come out without WWE Hall of Famer Booker T chiming in. During the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on the Road Dogg’s recent comments about Bret Hart not being a good wrestler and what he thinks should be valued in a wrestler’s legacy.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Lands A New Gig, MLW News & Notes
Main Event Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that former WWE referee Scott Armstrong will be working for the company in a backstage capacity. You can check out the official announcement below:. Scott Armstrong to join Main Event Wrestling. Scott Armstrong joins Main Event Wrestling in a backstage...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryan Danielson Won’t Be A Full Time Wrestler For Much Longer
AEW’s Bryan Danielson doesn’t think he’ll be competing in the ring on a full-time basis for much longer. Danielson joined the promotion in September 2021 after parting ways with WWE earlier in the year. In 2016, Danielson was forced into retirement due to neck issues but would...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses The Time The FCW Roster Was Stacked With Talent, More
Speaking on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on the FCW talent roster being loaded at the time of Rollins, Moxley, Reigns, Sandow, Husky Harris, and others being on the brand, why he thought Damien Sandow was “magic,” and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 11/18/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 445,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.14 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Hold TV Tapings Tonight, Over Drive Highlights, NWA, More
Impact Wrestling will be holding its Over Drive fallout TV tapings tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The following matches are booked for the TV tapings:. * Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. * Bully Ray vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Promises His Current WWE Run Is Only Going To Get Bigger
Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for over two years as the WWE Universal Champion since he won the championship at WWE Payback 2020. Reigns has defeated a lot of big names during this run, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and others. For Reigns, he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
Last Team Belair Member Will Be Revealed On WWE SmackDown
We still don’t know who the final member of Team Belair will be for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. But we’ll find out this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Initially, rumors began to circulate that the member would be announced on Monday night’s episode of RAW from Albany, New York. However, it was instead confirmed on Monday’s show that the revelation would be made on Friday night. Currently, Team Belair consists of Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Michin. The rumor is that Becky Lynch will be the final member to be announced.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Downplays Rumors That He’s Training For An In-Ring Return
We reported earlier this week here on eWn that WWE reached out to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin regarding the possibility of wrestling another match. The WWE Hall of Famer last competed in a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. After the Rattlesnake began posting workout videos to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Elite vs. Death Triangle Best Of Seven Series Set For AEW Dynamite
We’ll be seeing AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) facing off against The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) in a Best of Seven series on several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle defeated The Elite at Full Gear 2022, so...
