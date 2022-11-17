ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond

An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
OCHELATA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth

A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
HASKELL, OK
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death

TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
PARSONS, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police

OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Repeat Offender in on Shoplifting

A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

