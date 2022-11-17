Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
KOCO
Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
Murder trial looms for Joplin man; Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Resulting in Death
TULSA, Mo. — A Joplin, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Thursday, November 17, 2022 in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Oklahoma, in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a media release. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she aided and abetted codefendant...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack.
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
KOKI FOX 23
Former Rogers County DA, ADA win defamation lawsuit against Claremore Police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A former Rogers County district attorney (DA) and assistant district attorney (ADA) won a defamation lawsuit against a Claremore Police officer Wednesday. This is a case FOX23 has followed since 2013. Former DA Janice Steidley and former ADA David Iski were accussed of wrongdoing, and these...
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KOKI FOX 23
Person of interest in apartment break-ins sought by Owasso police
OWASSO, Okla. — A person of interest is being sought by Owasso police wanted for questioning surrounding a string of break-ins at apartment complexes, Owasso police said in a social media post. There have been five reported alleged break-ins or attempted break-ins between 98 Apartments and the Villas at...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Repeat Offender in on Shoplifting
A Bartlesville man was seen this Tuesday afternoon on charges alleging obtaining property by false pretense and shoplifting. According to an affidavit, Tommy Walker Jr. was allegedly switching tags on merchandise in Walmart with the intent to obtain them at a cheaper price by means and use of trick and deception.
