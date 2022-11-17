Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
This Sly Fox is No Match for a Defensive House Cat
A cat will protect its territory from invaders. Other local cats, dogs, or wildlife are most likely to be told off by a territorial feline. The locations a cat frequents are all included in its range. Therefore, if your cat is permitted to wander freely outside, your backyard may be their area. However, your cat’s territory may also cover your backyard, a few other properties, and a nearby park.
a-z-animals.com
See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls
In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
Pit Bull 'Pouting so Hard' After Getting One Shot at Vets Delights Internet
A dog named Cove has melted hearts online after a video of her getting mad at the vet clinic for receiving a shot went viral on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok last Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username Katherinepatriick, showed Cove sitting on top of her owner, looking "all mad" while waiting for the veterinarian to come back with her medicines.
Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral
Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats
North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts
A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
Watch as 'Feral' 12-Year-Old Cat Finally Finds a Safe Home in Adorable Clip
A formerly "feral" cat named Pepper has left the internet in tears after his owner shared an emotional video of how his life changed when she adopted him. In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Feraltofamous, the cat can be seen enjoying his new home and his new owner and all the love he's been receiving.
Spike the Chihuahua contends for the title of world's oldest dog
A 23-year-old Chihuahua could be named the oldest living dog after his owners applied to Guinness World Records (opens in new tab) for official recognition. Spike appears to be older than the current record holder, TobyKeith, 21, from Florida, who took the accolade earlier this year. If the record is...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel
We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.
16 Horses Among Animals Rescued From ‘Abandoned’ Ohio Barn
On Wednesday, 16 horses were rescued from neglect by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and The Humane Society of the United States. At 9 a.m. local authorities served a search and seizure warrant, reports Cleaveland’s Fox 8. Along with the equines, six goats and several cats and dogs were also rescued.
Watch the moment this sweet cat discovers there’s a new baby in the house
Cats are renowned for being curious, and if there’s anything going on in the house they like to know about it! That’s why this sweet video of a cat checking out his new human sibling has gone viral on TikTok, with over 15.4 million views to date. The...
a-z-animals.com
Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?
Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Senior Dog Makes Progress at Foster Home Melts Hearts: 'Seeking Affection'
Senior rescue dogs in shelters in the U.S only have a 25 percent adoption rate, compared to 60 percent for puppies.
Tree Hugger
Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken
The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Silly Housecat Jump Straight Into Fresh Concrete
Cats are usually incredibly smart animals. When compared to dogs, most people think of cats as more aloof and much more serious. Cats don’t normally “lower” themselves to the level of acting silly as a dog does! Still, there are some instances where a cat finds itself in a rather silly situation all the same. Since they are usually independent and serious, a cat in a funny situation just seems all the funnier!
