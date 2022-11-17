ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

a-z-animals.com

This Sly Fox is No Match for a Defensive House Cat

A cat will protect its territory from invaders. Other local cats, dogs, or wildlife are most likely to be told off by a territorial feline. The locations a cat frequents are all included in its range. Therefore, if your cat is permitted to wander freely outside, your backyard may be their area. However, your cat’s territory may also cover your backyard, a few other properties, and a nearby park.
a-z-animals.com

See a Donkey Protect a Herd of Sheep From 2 Pitbulls

In a beautiful yard full of green grass and a pile of lumber, you see two dogs approaching. One doggie is brown, and one is white. They both also have noses to the ground like they are conducting an investigation or are trying to put an animal to the scent they are tracking. The greenness of the grass shows the contrast between both dogs’ fur. While the two dogs are together, they prefer doing their own thing. Neither seems to be the leader of the two-dog pack.
Newsweek

Pit Bull 'Pouting so Hard' After Getting One Shot at Vets Delights Internet

A dog named Cove has melted hearts online after a video of her getting mad at the vet clinic for receiving a shot went viral on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok last Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username Katherinepatriick, showed Cove sitting on top of her owner, looking "all mad" while waiting for the veterinarian to come back with her medicines.
Ingram Atkinson

Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
People

Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats

North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts

A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Watch as 'Feral' 12-Year-Old Cat Finally Finds a Safe Home in Adorable Clip

A formerly "feral" cat named Pepper has left the internet in tears after his owner shared an emotional video of how his life changed when she adopted him. In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Feraltofamous, the cat can be seen enjoying his new home and his new owner and all the love he's been receiving.
Newsweek

Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time

Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
pawesome.net

Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel

We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.
a-z-animals.com

Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?

Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
Tree Hugger

Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken

The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
MISSOURI STATE
DogTime

Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
IOWA STATE
pawesome.net

Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better

Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Silly Housecat Jump Straight Into Fresh Concrete

Cats are usually incredibly smart animals. When compared to dogs, most people think of cats as more aloof and much more serious. Cats don’t normally “lower” themselves to the level of acting silly as a dog does! Still, there are some instances where a cat finds itself in a rather silly situation all the same. Since they are usually independent and serious, a cat in a funny situation just seems all the funnier!

