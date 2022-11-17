ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

acprimetime.com

NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training

A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11

Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official

Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
philasun.com

AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches

Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties

NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Celebrate an Old-Fashioned Christmas on Black Friday in Ocean City

Ocean City Pops Orchestra Performs Special Holiday Show on Saturday. Ocean City’s small-town version of “Black Friday” takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. Christmas in the Downtown – “Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue” – goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature carolers and performers along downtown Asbury Avenue between Sixth Street and 14th Street.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Wildwood NJ is for Sale!

Did you ever want to own your own business at the Jersey Shore? Well, Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Pine and Pacific Aves is for sale. It is a fully equipped restaurant including all equipment, tables and chairs, counters and more! Turn-key business at the Jersey Shore!. This sale is just...
WILDWOOD, NJ
MidJersey.News

Burlington

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told Midjersey.News that a fatal accident was reported at 3:27 a.m. on I-295 north bound at mile post 46.6 in Burlington. Preliminary investigation indicates a Freightliner M2 was traveling north in the right lane...
BURLINGTON, NJ
WausauPilot

Delta to add seats, change flights from CWA in January

Travelers from Central Wisconsin Airport will see flight changes in January as Delta eliminates routes to Detroit, but adds larger aircraft that accommodates first, comfort plus and economy seats. CWA Director Brian Grefe said Delta is eliminating nationwide the 50-seat aircraft currently transporting passengers to both Detroit and Minneapolis airports....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

