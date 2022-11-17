Read full article on original website
acprimetime.com
NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training
A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Entries list property address followed by selling...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11
Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official
Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
philasun.com
AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
ocnjdaily.com
Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches
Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Human Services announces expanded substance use disorder outpatient treatment hours coming for ten counties
NEW JERSEY – Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman Thursday announced the department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later...
shorelocalnews.com
Celebrate an Old-Fashioned Christmas on Black Friday in Ocean City
Ocean City Pops Orchestra Performs Special Holiday Show on Saturday. Ocean City’s small-town version of “Black Friday” takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. Christmas in the Downtown – “Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue” – goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature carolers and performers along downtown Asbury Avenue between Sixth Street and 14th Street.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Wildwood NJ is for Sale!
Did you ever want to own your own business at the Jersey Shore? Well, Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Pine and Pacific Aves is for sale. It is a fully equipped restaurant including all equipment, tables and chairs, counters and more! Turn-key business at the Jersey Shore!. This sale is just...
Burlington
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–Sgt. Alejandro Goez of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told Midjersey.News that a fatal accident was reported at 3:27 a.m. on I-295 north bound at mile post 46.6 in Burlington. Preliminary investigation indicates a Freightliner M2 was traveling north in the right lane...
Man Accused of Trying to Disarm Rochester Police Officer at St. Mary’s
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s office has filed charges against a man who they say attempted to disarm a Rochester police officer at St. Mary’s Hospital last week. The criminal complaint filed Thursday says police learned on November 16 that 21-year-old Jake Jonsgaard was making...
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
Delta to add seats, change flights from CWA in January
Travelers from Central Wisconsin Airport will see flight changes in January as Delta eliminates routes to Detroit, but adds larger aircraft that accommodates first, comfort plus and economy seats. CWA Director Brian Grefe said Delta is eliminating nationwide the 50-seat aircraft currently transporting passengers to both Detroit and Minneapolis airports....
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
