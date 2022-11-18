Read full article on original website
Sooners Enter Final Week of Regular Season Play
NORMAN – The Oklahoma volleyball team closes out the regular season for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sooners head to Ames, Iowa for a mid-week match against Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, before hosting the regular season finale and Senior Night inside the McCasland Field House against TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Sooners Open ESPN Events Invitational Against Nebraska on Thanksgiving
NORMAN – Oklahoma opens the ESPN Events Invitational against former Big 12 foe Nebraska on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. (CT) at State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. The game will open the evening quarterfinal slate and will be televised on ESPN with Mark Neely and Randolph Childress on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
Perkins Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
NORMAN – Freshman Morgan Perkins was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the third Sooner in 2022 to earn multiple weekly accolades and joins Taylor Preston as the only Sooner freshmen to earn conference weekly honors this season.
Talpash Named Academic All-District
NORMAN — Oklahoma volleyball senior Grace Talpash was named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team, the association announced on Tuesday. Talpash, a marketing major with a minor in sports business, advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America...
Oklahoma Lands Second Recruit From Big Bedlam Weekend
The Sooners earned their second commitment in the last 24 hours after a strong Bedlam showing on Saturday night.
Wrestling Inks Five in 2023 Class
Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced the addition of five signees for the 2023 recruiting class. All five are ranked in the top 20 of their respective classes. "Our signees have an enormous amount of talent," head coach Lou Rosselli said. "I am excited to get them here to Norman this summer to start working with them."
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Ergs Available For Rent
Any current student of the University of Oklahoma is welcome to rent a concept2 machine (on a first come, first serve basis) from the rowing program for a fee of $25.00 and proof of student ID. Cash and checks accepted. Please contact Ty Fjeseth at ty.f.fjeseth-1@ou.edu for more information. Ergs...
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
KTUL
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage
A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
