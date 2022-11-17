Read full article on original website
Street Stylers Love Raf Simons
Raf Simons is shuttering his namesake brand after 27 years, but his designs will forever live on in street style. His signature pop culture-and youth-oriented designs, which include oversized knits, school-inspired lab coats, and screen-printed tees, have been worn by celebrities, editors, and stylists alike. Scroll through to see the best Raf Simons street style looks in Vogue below.
Raf Simons Announces Shuttering of His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Introducing Riot Picks, a New Brand of Artful Combs From Model Janaye Furman
“Here’s how the real story goes,” Janaye Furman says candidly. We’re on a call that the model and Riot Picks founder takes from Studio City, California, where she’s working on her new collection and explaining the moment that her mom gifted her first Afro pick. “Basically, holiday time comes around, my mom’s cleaning out the garage,” Furman remembers. “She sees an Afro pick, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool; it’s one of those black fist ones! I don’t have an Afro pick.” And she was like, ‘Wait, what? You don’t have an Afro pick? This whole time?’” By then, Furman was in her early 20s and signed exclusively with Louis Vuitton, the house where she made history as the first Black woman to open their show for Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring 2018 runway collection.
Reese’s Puffs x Ambush Is a Collaboration Andy Warhol Could Cosign
What Andy Warhol understood better than anyone is that fame that lasts 15 minutes or longer is both a top-down and a bottom-up construct. The foundation for his notoriety wasn’t his racy films, the shock came from his elevation of everyday, commonplace, even banal, consumer goods in the form of Brillo boxes and paintings of Campbell Soup cans. Without being readymades, these remained graphically close to the originals, and were provocative because they chipped at the barriers between high and low, fine and commercial art, in a world in which mingling of classes and nationalities was not so common.
For Tessa Thompson, Two Chanel Bags Are Better Than One
What’s better than a Chanel bag? Two Chanel bags. So says Tessa Thompson, who carried a couple of classic styles on the red carpet in Los Angeles this week. The actor, wearing a simple black dress, a bouclé tweed coat and platform boots, faced photographers armed with a mini quilted purse and pouch shoulder bag—both stamped with the French maison’s iconic double C logo. The Chanel-fest didn’t stop there: her decorative earrings bore the C motif, too.
Blake Lively’s “Antique Grandma” Manicure Is Surprisingly Chic
Where do you get your manicure inspiration from? While autumn finds many of us feeling drawn to seasonal shades of oxblood, deep red, and berry, top nail artists get ideas not just from nature, but art, music, fashion, and architecture, too. Blake Lively, meanwhile gets her personal inspo from… wallpaper.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
A Look Back at Tom Ford—The Man and the Label—In Vogue
As if anyone needed further proof that Tom Ford is a veritable Midas man, it was announced that Estée Lauder is in contract to buy the designer’s namesake brand for a staggering $2.8 billion dollars. It’s an investment, noted the cosmetics giant, in the expanding “luxury beauty” category.
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It’s also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
Emma D’Arcy Elevates Biker Style in Alexander McQueen
Since first bursting onto our screens with their showstopping performance in House of the Dragon back in August, Emma D'Arcy and their rapid ascent to fame has been a joy to witness. Equally as exciting as their turn as princess Rhaenyra Targaryen? The actor’s razor-sharp eye for style. While...
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches HFR&Co., a New Designer Directory Supporting Black and Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel is a dreamer. Since she founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, her goal has been bridging the gap between Black designers and the retail market. “For the last 15 years, we’ve said to people that black designers represent less than 1% of the designers sold in major retailers,” said Daniel. “But we have never given people a way to then shop these Black brands on the HFR platform.” Now that’s all changed with the official launch of HFR&Co., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s online shopping directory.
Get to Know Qaysean Williams
In the spotlight today: Vogue Club member Qaysean Williams creates his own clothes with a view to launching a “forever brand” that honors the twin fashion tenets of self-expression and glamour. The designer footsteps he’d like to follow in? Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, and Jean Paul Gaultier.
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the center of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels—here is a potential solution.”
Marsai Martin’s Guide to Bold Blue Eyeliner
“The more I grow up, the more I have so much more passion for the things that I do—and creating is what I love to do the most,” says Marsai Martin. The actor initially rose to fame for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom Blackish where she co-starred with Tracee Ellis-Ross and Yara Shahidi at just 10 years old. Now 18, she is the youngest Hollywood executive producer and has her own production company. During her time on Blackish, the cast felt like a family—and she credits the quality time with the cast for not only helping her feel confident from a young age but also learning the importance of taking care of your skin.
Bike On—The Best Moto Jackets in Street Style
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The moto jacket is a street style classic. Over the years, multiple iterations of the iconic style from studded, to shearling, and even colorful options have all had their moments; but that doesn’t mean this classic can’t get a slight makeover. In 2022, it was the biker style jacket that reigned supreme, having been one of the most notable street style trends of the fall 2022 season. What can we expect next? Scroll through to get inspired, and shop our favorite picks too.
Ahead of the Holidays, Staud Celebrated an Exclusive Capsule With Saks
That the nights are becoming increasingly chilly in Los Angeles isn’t enough to turn a crowd away from a Staud and Saks party. Inside, Sarah Staudinger, co-founder of her own 7-year-old eponymous label, and Roopal Patel, fashion director at Saks, weren’t hard to find—after all, they, like some of the night’s guests, had arrived dressed to the nines in styles from the Californian brand’s new exclusive capsule with the New York retailer. They were a bow-accented miniskirt, and whimsical organza gown, respectively. Perched atop a windy road in Beverly Hills, the location for the evening, the iconic estate of Tony Duquette, was one that would garner a number of awe-inspired compliments throughout the night.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Were Dressed for Holiday Parties
The end of November signals the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas soon after, the holiday party circuit is about to ramp up—meaning it’s time for your best glitzy fashion to come out and play. Hollywood’s top stars certainly understood that this week: On the red carpets, they opted for glamorous dresses and suits that would be right at home at any festive bash.
In New York, PXG Celebrates Its Collaboration With Nick Jonas
Monday night at Sona, Renee Parsons, president and executive creative director of PXG Apparel, hosted an intimate dinner with Nick Jonas to celebrate their collaboration. Like the collection itself, the party oozed with style and energy. The warm space, located in the heart of Manhattan’s Flatiron District, transformed into an elegant lounge, decked out in PXG’s signature black and white.
Chanel Celebrated Emerging Women Filmmakers With a High Powered Luncheon at The Academy Museum
An unseasonably warm day provided the backdrop for the 2022 Academy Gold Fellowship for Women presentation in partnership with Chanel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday. Part of the Academy’s global talent development and inclusion initiative, this year’s recipients were filmmakers Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina.
Meet the Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New “Converted Closet”
In season one of And Just Like That, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw mixing vintage (from her Fendi Baguette to her Chanel boots) with buzzy new pieces (the Gucci X Balenciaga Hourglass bag comes to mind). It’s an approach to dressing that feels very 2022: combining much-cherished pieces already in your wardrobe with investment buys that’ll stand the test of time.
