Scanlan: Some Recount Numbers Don’t Add Up, Some Ballots May Not Have Been Counted

Read full article on original website
AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago
Wait..WHAT??? We’ve been told for TWO YEARS NOW… our elections are the safest, most secure? Yet ballots are being “ found” how are ballots LOST to begin with?????
Reply(49)
80
lucy moon
5d ago
am a rep. a poll worker worked yrs. when we did it all by hand & must be totaled up by 8: pm & we did .news radio all waiting for results .yes some came in wanted to vote for family or the dead non of which w as allowed .paper ballots only .
Reply(1)
69
Kanolli
5d ago
it's not about who votes. it's about qualifying to vote legally!! picture ID.. 1 ID one vote liberals. Dead people don't count.
Reply(15)
73
Related
Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger
The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Recount flips New Hampshire seat from Republican to Democrat — by one vote
The gold dome of the New Hampshire State Capitol building in Concord, NH. (Nikki O'Keefe Images/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A remarkable situation unfolded in New Hampshire on Monday night when an incumbent state representative lost his reelection bid for an eighth term by a single vote.
Recount Cliffhanger Day 3: Tie for Rochester House Seat May Impact Balance of Power
CONCORD – A recount for a House seat in Rochester has ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker darkening the ever-murky waters of which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the next two years. Walker beat Grassie by one...
Judge To Decide If Manchester House Seat Recount Will Resume After Winner Reported
CONCORD – A judge will decide whether the Secretary of State can continue recounting Manchester Ward 6 House votes that appeared to wrest the 23-vote win from Republican Larry Gagne to Democrat Maxine Mosley during a recount last Monday by one vote. On election night, Gagne had 1,820 votes...
CatholicVote dumps $2 million into blocking Catholic Dems from office: 'Clearing out the trash'
CatholicVote is dropping $2 million in ad spending in an effort to block Catholic Democratic candidates from gaining office, the prominent Catholic political group announced Thursday. The ad-buy will last through the final 10 days of campaigning before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, targeting Democratic Senate candidates in Nevada, Arizona...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late...
Vox
Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control
Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Why did so many Arizona voters hold on to their mail-in ballots until the last day?
One didn’t trust the system enough to part with her ballot early. Another dropped off his ballot on Election Day because he was simply too busy to mail it before. Their ballots were among the approximately 290,000 dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. Officials said on Thursday that was an unprecedented...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 percent of votes counted
Democrat Katie Hobbs’s lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’s lead stood at...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court says ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
Thousands of mail ballots in Philadelphia are missing signatures, dates and may not be counted
Thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in Philadelphia are at risk of not being counted because they are missing dates or signatures. The City Commissioners posted lists of the names of voters whose ballots are missing critical information.
POLITICO
We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.
Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 173