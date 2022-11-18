ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Scanlan: Some Recount Numbers Don’t Add Up, Some Ballots May Not Have Been Counted

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 173

AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago

Wait..WHAT??? We’ve been told for TWO YEARS NOW… our elections are the safest, most secure? Yet ballots are being “ found” how are ballots LOST to begin with?????

Reply(49)
80
lucy moon
5d ago

am a rep. a poll worker worked yrs. when we did it all by hand & must be totaled up by 8: pm & we did .news radio all waiting for results .yes some came in wanted to vote for family or the dead non of which w as allowed .paper ballots only .

Reply(1)
69
Kanolli
5d ago

it's not about who votes. it's about qualifying to vote legally!! picture ID.. 1 ID one vote liberals. Dead people don't count.

Reply(15)
73
Related
Fox News

Boebert Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

The unexpectedly tight race between incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, could head to a recount if the current margins hold. Boebert, who won election to the House of Representatives in 2020 after defeating former GOP Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primaries, was ahead by just over 1,100 votes on Saturday afternoon, according to election data from The Associated Press.
COLORADO STATE
Vox

Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control

Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
NEVADA STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
POLITICO

We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.

Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy