ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
kjzz.com
Suspect in Herriman SWAT situation dies after hours-long standoff, shootout
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man at the center of a SWAT incident that left a Herriman neighborhood under a shelter-in-place request died after an hours-long standoff Sunday evening, police said. Herriman police said they responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West on a report of...
KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
38-year-old man shot, killed following police standoff in Herriman
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
29-year-old mother identified as victim of shooting near SLC nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trevino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
kjzz.com
Man critically injured with second-degree burns burns after explosion in Utah County
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving burns from an explosion in Utah County. Officials received a report of the explosion on a private property along Hancock Ranch Road just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. They said a 49-year-old Taylorsville man entered a...
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family members left devastated after 29 y/o woman dies in SLC shooting
A family is dealing with the unfathomable loss of their loved one. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say a 29-year-old mother was shot and killed near a nightclub after getting involved in an altercation.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
Driver dies after crashing at 100 mph on Woods Cross city street
One person died Friday night after crashing his car while driving at an extremely high speed on a city street in Woods Cross.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
kjzz.com
Police arrest 22-year-old man after recovering 'large amount' of illegal drugs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he possessed a distributable amount of illegal drugs. Officers in Salt Lake City were patrolling a "focus area" just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near 1000 West North Temple Street. They said a car was stopped for...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
