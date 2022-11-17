ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – The Kilgore Police Department announced that they are looking for information about Meadow Green apartment complex being hit by gunfire.

Officials said the apartment, located in the 1800 block of Meadow Green Drive, was hit by gunfire around 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 12.

The Kilgore Police Department said if people have information on the apartment getting shot they can call 903-218-6904 or email Justin.Murphy@CityofKilgore.com.

