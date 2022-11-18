ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Heat Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

Every NBA team needs playmakers. These days, teams can’t get enough of them. Modern NBA teams load up on big, playmaking wings. It’s become an increasingly fashionable way to build an NBA team. The Miami Heat have their share of jumbo playmakers already. In particular, Jimmy Butler is...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Knicks Trade Features Jimmy Butler

Sometimes, you’ve got to say that enough is enough. Sometimes, NBA teams need to reach the same conclusion. Maybe you hate your job. Your boss is rude. One day, you’ve had enough. You’ll miss your income, but quitting after a TV-style tirade is a memory you’ll always cherish.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Features John Collins

When someone continuously threatens to leave you, eventually, you ought to leave them. Sometimes, it feels like NBA teams don’t value a player properly. Go where you’re wanted. Just because someone doesn’t value you doesn’t mean that nobody will. You just need to find that person – or, organization.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

Disappointment comes in differing degrees. NBA teams experience varying degrees of disappointment as well. Say a friend cancels their plans with you. If the plan was to watch a movie, you’ll be disappointed. Still, if the plan was to go on a trip, you’re going to feel a lot worse.
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

Could Warriors Look To Reunite With Nets’ Kevin Durant Via Trade?

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, but no one believes that they are going to be held down all season long. However, the slow start could look to management looking to make a sizable move to power the team back into championship contention. One move that fans would love to see would be reuniting with Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant via a trade.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Small sample sizes can be misleading. Invest in them at your own risk. NBA teams should be wary of small samples too. Take the pet rock. When it was first released, it was an extremely popular item. Surely, someone invested too much in them. As it turned out, everyone who wanted one had basically bought one already.
NBA Analysis Network

Knicks’ Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Trade, Revealed

The New York Knicks have been an interesting team to watch so far this season. While we are still early in the season, the team has been very up-and-down already. One thing to keep an eye on as the season moves forward will be potential trades ahead of the NBA deadline, and the Knicks are reportedly open to dealing both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley for the right price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell

What matters more: talent or character? Most NBA fans will say talent. They’re probably right. All told, the basketball games are settled on the basketball floor. At the same time, character is important too. Sometimes, bad character can keep a player from reaching their potential. If you need evidence, just look at the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Knicks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Have you ever applied for a job, only to be told that you weren’t a good fit? It’s important to NBA teams as well. That may have felt like a coded way of saying they didn’t like you. Don’t take it so personally! In any facet of life, fit is important.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Heat Trade Features Duncan Robinson

Nothing ventured, nothing gained, right? NBA teams need to walk it. Sometimes, we have to take risks to get ahead. Of course, you want to take calculated risks. There is a fine line between bravery and foolery. Often, A risky acquisition can put a team ahead or behind. It’s fine...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy