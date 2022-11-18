The New York Knicks have been an interesting team to watch so far this season. While we are still early in the season, the team has been very up-and-down already. One thing to keep an eye on as the season moves forward will be potential trades ahead of the NBA deadline, and the Knicks are reportedly open to dealing both Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley for the right price.

