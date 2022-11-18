ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of NFL action on Thursday Night Football from Lambeau Field.

The Titans improved to 6-3 with a 17-10 win over the Broncos last week and have been quietly cruising along, winning six of their last seven games. As for the Packers, they picked up a win last week after knocking off the Cowboys in overtime to give them a 4-6 record on the year.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

  • When: Thursday, November 17
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV CBS (WTVF-DT – Nashville, TN), FOX (WITI-TV – Milwaukee, WI), NBC (WGBA- Green Bay- Appleton, WI)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Over/Under: 40.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

