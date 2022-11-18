Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 of NFL action on Thursday Night Football from Lambeau Field.

The Titans improved to 6-3 with a 17-10 win over the Broncos last week and have been quietly cruising along, winning six of their last seven games. As for the Packers, they picked up a win last week after knocking off the Cowboys in overtime to give them a 4-6 record on the year.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Thursday, November 17

Thursday, November 17 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV CBS (WTVF-DT – Nashville, TN), FOX (WITI-TV – Milwaukee, WI), NBC (WGBA- Green Bay- Appleton, WI)

Amazon Prime, fuboTV CBS (WTVF-DT – Nashville, TN), FOX (WITI-TV – Milwaukee, WI), NBC (WGBA- Green Bay- Appleton, WI) Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)

Prime Video (watch now) Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (-3.5)

Over/Under: 40.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

