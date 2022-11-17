SMU vs. Tulane, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The SMU Mustangs will meet the Tulane Green Wave in an AAC matchup in college football on Thursday night from Yulman Stadium.

SMU is coming off a 41-23 win over USF to improve their record to 6-4 on the year, while Tulane is looking to rebound after a 38-31 loss to UCF while picking up their second loss of the season and sitting at 8-2.

This will be a great night of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

SMU vs. #21 Tulane

When: Wednesday, November 16

Wednesday, November 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

SMU vs. Tulane (-3.5)

O/U: 65

