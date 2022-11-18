Peter Weishar, director of UCF’s themed experience graduate programs, received a Peter Chernak Distinguished Service Award from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) for his educational and volunteer service to the themed experience industry. Weishar is one of 20 recipients from around the world to receive a 29th annual award from the TEA, announced on Nov. 15 at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando. This is the first time the organization has recognized an academic with a TEA award.

