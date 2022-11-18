Read full article on original website
UCF Researcher Receives $1.5M Award to Develop Health Monitoring Tool for Firefighters
Each time a firefighter puts their life on the line to save a member of the community, they may also put their health in jeopardy. Continuous exposure to extreme heat increases the core body temperature and causes a condition known as heat stress, which has been linked to serious medical conditions.
8 Funds to Support at UCF Before the End of 2022
No matter how large or small, every gift is a chance to make a difference. With more than 340 funds to make a gift to at UCF, there’s plenty of great efforts, initiatives and programs to support. Here are just a few. Arboretum. Thousands of Knights explore the Arboretum’s...
Director of UCF’s Themed Experience Programs Wins a 2022 TEA Award
Peter Weishar, director of UCF’s themed experience graduate programs, received a Peter Chernak Distinguished Service Award from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) for his educational and volunteer service to the themed experience industry. Weishar is one of 20 recipients from around the world to receive a 29th annual award from the TEA, announced on Nov. 15 at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo in Orlando. This is the first time the organization has recognized an academic with a TEA award.
