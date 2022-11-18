Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, 80
Elisabeth Ann “Betsy” Meistrell, age 80 of North Mankato, formerly of Montgomery passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Celebration of life will be held in spring. Betsy was born on October 4, 1942 in Biloxi, MS to Harold and Ann...
Straight to the cut!
There is nothing more welcoming than going home after your first day at a job that requires typing as main function than to cut your fingertip. I managed to accidentally cut myself Wednesday evening while removing a knife in a cardboard sheath from a new box of kitchen knives. I can vouch that the knives were sharp for sure! The emergency department at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague patched me up with 6 stitches. It’s definitely not fun typing this with a swollen and freshly stitched fingertip.
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Torchlight Parade and Fireworks is Dec. 1
Montgomery’s annual Torchlight Parade and Fireworks celebrates its 30th anniversary this holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 1, and according to event organizers, plans are underway to make it bigger and better than ever. Santa and his live reindeer will be near the intersection of Vine Avenue and First Street...
Being thankful: Flynn has a ‘whole new way of learning to live’
Colleen Flynn is very thankful this year. She went through drugs and alcohol treatment and is now seven years clean and sober. She now has a better relationship with her family, is engaged and is now helping others. “I now have a whole new way of learning to live,” said...
Green named to Academic All-State Volleyball Team
Excellence on the court and in the classroom have WEM senior Jordan Green recognized by the Minnesota State High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Green, a senior and daughter of Kyle and Kristina Green of Morristown, has been named to the Academic AllState Team. She currently has a 3.897 grade point average.
Trojan athletes earn fall post-season awards
Nearly three dozen New Prague falls sports athletes and a couple of Trojan teams have received post-season honors in their respective sports. Two athletes were named one of the best in their sports athletically and academically. Senior Nathan Burkhardsmeier was one of 18 players named to the Class AAAAA Academic...
Granting Christmas wishes Kilkenny family’s mission to spread Christmas cheer enters its 11th year
Christmas wishes really do come true. The Heidi Erntse family of Kilkenny makes sure of it. For more than a decade, the Ernstes have spearheaded a nomination-based, wishgranting program called Earnest Effort Christmas Wish to provide extra cheer to local individuals and families in need with the help of many generous and anonymous donors.
Police officer sworn in, city council addresses dirty water issue
Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz swears in officer Kyle Sladek at Monday evenings city council meeting. Hintz said the department is looking to add 1-2 additional part time officers still to the force. The city council also addressed citizen complaints about dirty and discolored water since the new water tower...
