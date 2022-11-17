ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference

STILLWATER, Okla. — The final week of the 2022 college football regular season is here, and Oklahoma State is hoping to end on a positive note after dropping four of its last six games. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) need to put the disappointing Bedlam loss behind them with a matchup against West Virginia coming up this Saturday. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) have just one road win this season, but head coach Neal Brown is fighting to keep his job after a month on the hot seat. Kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State suffers 28-13 loss to rival Oklahoma in Bedlam

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State football fell behind early and did not have the offensive execution to climb back in a 28-13 Bedlam defeat against rival Oklahoma on Saturday inside Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys gave up 28 points in the first quarter, but shutdown the Sooners the rest of the way. The opportunities were there for Oklahoma State, but a four-interception outing by quarterback Spencer Sanders in his first start in three weeks kept the Pokes in check. Here is a quick recap of Oklahoma State’s Bedlam loss to rival Oklahoma with scores, stats and highlights:
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Sooners land verbal from 3-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in the past 24 hours, the Sooners have added a key player to their 2023 defensive class. They picked up a commitment from rising three-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein Monday afternoon, as he joins three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from yesterday. Wein,...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz

Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Game week 12 coordinator interview: Jeff Lebby

NORMAN, Okla. — The final week of the regular season is here, as the Sooners are set to head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In doing so, they'll look to guarantee a winning record after that's been in the balance. In light of that,...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video

Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

OU-Oklahoma State: Game rundown

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will take their third shot at becoming bowl eligible for the 24th straight season when they match up with the 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Senior Night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here’s the game rundown. TV: ABC — Dave Pasch (PBP), Dusty...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme

NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
NORMAN, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater

Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy