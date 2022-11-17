STILLWATER, Okla. — The final week of the 2022 college football regular season is here, and Oklahoma State is hoping to end on a positive note after dropping four of its last six games. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) need to put the disappointing Bedlam loss behind them with a matchup against West Virginia coming up this Saturday. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) have just one road win this season, but head coach Neal Brown is fighting to keep his job after a month on the hot seat. Kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO