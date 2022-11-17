Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Everything Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference
STILLWATER, Okla. — The final week of the 2022 college football regular season is here, and Oklahoma State is hoping to end on a positive note after dropping four of its last six games. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) need to put the disappointing Bedlam loss behind them with a matchup against West Virginia coming up this Saturday. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) have just one road win this season, but head coach Neal Brown is fighting to keep his job after a month on the hot seat. Kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Charles Arbuckle on the call.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State suffers 28-13 loss to rival Oklahoma in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State football fell behind early and did not have the offensive execution to climb back in a 28-13 Bedlam defeat against rival Oklahoma on Saturday inside Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys gave up 28 points in the first quarter, but shutdown the Sooners the rest of the way. The opportunities were there for Oklahoma State, but a four-interception outing by quarterback Spencer Sanders in his first start in three weeks kept the Pokes in check. Here is a quick recap of Oklahoma State’s Bedlam loss to rival Oklahoma with scores, stats and highlights:
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 28-13 loss in Bedlam
NORMAN, Okla. — For Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, it was obvious that the four interceptions thrown by quarterback Spencer Sanders were the difference in a 28-13 Bedlam loss on Saturday. The Cowboys (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) fell behind to rival Oklahoma by four touchdowns in the first quarter before closing the gap in the final three periods.
Sooners land verbal from 3-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in the past 24 hours, the Sooners have added a key player to their 2023 defensive class. They picked up a commitment from rising three-star EDGE rusher Taylor Wein Monday afternoon, as he joins three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from yesterday. Wein,...
Oklahoma uses fast start to cruise past Oklahoma State in Bedlam, sparking national buzz
Oklahoma has dominated Bedlam for, well, forever. The 2022 chapter in the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry was no different in the first quarter Saturday. The Sooners rolled up 299 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes of action alone. The final three quarters were anything but smooth, but Oklahoma clinched bowl eligibility with a 28-13 win over its in-state rivals.
Game week 12 coordinator interview: Jeff Lebby
NORMAN, Okla. — The final week of the regular season is here, as the Sooners are set to head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In doing so, they'll look to guarantee a winning record after that's been in the balance. In light of that,...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video
Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
OU-Oklahoma State: Game rundown
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will take their third shot at becoming bowl eligible for the 24th straight season when they match up with the 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Senior Night at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here’s the game rundown. TV: ABC — Dave Pasch (PBP), Dusty...
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden discusses Bedlam rivalry, big 2011 win
The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Oklahoma Sooners big in 2011 to win the Big 12 crown. The quarterback leading that year's Oklahoma State squad was Brandon Weeden. Ahead of this year's Bedlam matchup, KOCO 5 Sports Director Bryan Keating sat down with Weeden to discuss the rivalry, the 44-10 win in 2011 and more.
Bedlam fans camp overnight to see which team reigns supreme
NORMAN, Okla. — Bedlam fans camped overnight to see which team will reign supreme. On Friday night, some fans were already out in the cold getting ready and even camping outside. Though it was below freezing and there was a breeze too, it didn’t matter for some fans because it was Bedlam weekend.
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
Bedlam tailgaters prepare to heat things up regardless of expected cold weather
Both OU and OSU fans say they're pumped up and ready to brave the cold Saturday for this year’s Bedlam game.
Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater
Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Retired Pepperdine University President named UCO Interim President
The University of Central Oklahoma says the former President of Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and current Edmond resident, Andrew Benton, J.D., has been approved as UCO's interim president.
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
Live near a dam? It could be crumbling, threatening homes and lives as heavy rains increase
CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story misstated the name of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, and it incorrectly identified the number of evacuees in the Edenville Dam failure. The correct number is 11,000. CLARIFICATION: A sentence about Edenville has been reworded to more clearly describe the materials and stability of the embankment.
