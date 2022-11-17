Read full article on original website
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
What Did The First Settlers In America Really Eat?
Autumn invites reflection: As the weather cools, the leaves begin to change, and the year draws to a close we can't help but look back. And of the holidays that invite us to take a look back, not one of them does it quite like Thanksgiving. While the feasting holiday traditionally invites dinner guests to practice gratitude, a lot of attention has turned to the holiday itself in the recent age. Currently, there are a lot of questions and thinkpieces about how to reconcile the realities of the past with the fantasy of the holiday. As we navigate the present and decide how to improve the future, there can still be inquiry into how things have changed, and stayed the same, since colonial times.
Voice of America
Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions
For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Meanest Bull in Texas Rodeo History
For many of us, sitting on a big ol’ bull is enough to send shivers down the spine. The animal is huge, aggressive, and wants nothing more than fling you off its back with as much force as possible. It might be something a few of us could get...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
Climbing
Should You Train or Just Go Climbing?
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. For decades, climbers have debated how much they should train and even, fundamentally, whether to train...
Fact check: Launch sites on the Earth and moon require different materials
The differing force of gravity and lack of atmosphere on the moon impacts what materials a successful launch needs.
Thrillist
Explore Thousands of Ancient Ruins in This Colorado National Park
A series of crumbling rooms and towers span an impossibly broad indentation in a sandstone cliff. Gazing at the ruins, it’s an easy practice to envision the community of around a hundred Ancestral Puebloans who thrived here more than 700 years ago—cooking, laughing, and making music—though the former residents are long gone. This place, with its 150 sand-colored rooms and impressively constructed towers, is Cliff Palace, the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Sights like these are what southwestern Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park is best known for, though it’s only part of what the park has to offer.
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
To Shower or Not To Shower, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
thetrek.co
A 5,000 Mile Failure
On February 13th I headed north from Springer Mountain on the Appalachian Trail (AT). My goal was a calendar-year triple crown, or hiking the AT, Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), and Continental Divide Trail (CDT) before the end of 2022. On August 9th, out of the blue, my trip started to unravel. And I am here to admit that I failed at my goal.
How To Bring Plexiglass Back To Pristine Condition
Plexiglass is a durable material, with one drawback: It scratches easily and can look cloudy over time. Here's how to bring plexiglass back to a like-new state.
a-z-animals.com
Carboniferous Period: Facts, Information and Timeline
The Carboniferous Period is a part of the Paleozoic Era. This geologic period occurred in the later part of the era, beginning from the end of the Devonian Period and followed by the Permian Period. It’s the longest period of the Paleozoic Era, lasting 60 million years from around 358.9 million years ago (at the end of the Devonian) till 298.9 million years ago when the Permian started.
Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter
Traveling in an RV can lead to all kinds of magnificent adventures. However, what about parking your RV for the winter? What are the rules? The post Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Congradulations’: The Most Commonly Misspelled Words in the U.S.
Spelling errors are a fact of life, with even the most careful and literate among us sometimes forgetting embarrass has two Rs and that not everyone can get the “jist” of spelling gist. Recently, grammar hub and AI writing platform QuillBot examined Google search data to try and...
generalaviationnews.com
Super Petrel introduces new XP
The prototype of the new Super Petrel XP LSA is expected to have its first flight in late November 2022. The latest model from Super Petrel, the XP series is an “entirely redesigned and re-engineered aircraft in the spirit of the original that has sold 399 versions,” according to officials with the Brazilian company.
