Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
New timeline details emerge in Idaho murder probe
A clearer timeline of the final hours of four murdered Idaho college students is emerging. Police are asking for help as there are still no suspects. Christina Ruffini has more details.
SJSO investigating Dollar General burglary in World Golf Village
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that a break-in occurred Sunday night at a Dollar General on Murabella Parkway. Action News Jax first received word from a viewer that there was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape at the scene earlier this morning and sent a news crew.
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
Wrong-Way Driver Released After Smashing Into 25 California Law Enforcement Recruits
The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”Read it at Los Angeles Times
WPBF News 25
Petito family to donate $3M granted by Florida judge in lawsuit against Laundrie's estate to Gabby Petito Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge awarded the mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt, $3 million in a lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021. Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park in Sept. 2021,...
CBS News
McKees Rocks police searching for missing 24-year-old Damonte Jones, last seen a week ago
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - McKees Rocks police are looking for a 24-year-old man whose family believes he may be in danger. Police said Damonte Jones hasn't been seen since last Tuesday. A relative who filed a missing person report said Jones suffers from depression and may be in danger.
Florida Woman “Swaps” One Sneaker And Sock From Victim’s Car She Burglarized
A Florida woman is in jail facing a dozen felony charges an investigation found she broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards that she used to pay for taxi rides and other purchases. She also swapped one wet sneaker and sock for one new
Southwest Florida woman faces 12 felony charges after breaking into car
A Southwest Florida woman is facing 12 felony charges after breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Defeated Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede
Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, has refused to concede the race, despite being defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake called the election "a debacle" in a video posted to Twitter this week. Jim Small, editor-in-chief for the Arizona Mirror, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
Comments / 1