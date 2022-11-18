ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

CBS News

Sen. Lauren Book begins term leading outnumbered Democrats

- Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became the leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no confidence...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

McCarthy calls on DHS secretary to resign, threatens impeachment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy said if Mayorkas does not resign, he could face an impeached inquiry by House Republicans when the new Congress is seated in January. Nicole Sganga, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the remarks, and the response from DHS.
CBS News

Sen. Lindsey Graham appears before Georgia grand jury

Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia Tuesday. The grand jury is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, joined CBS News to discuss the senator's appearance and the grand jury's investigation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

