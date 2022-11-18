Read full article on original website
CBS News
Sen. Lauren Book begins term leading outnumbered Democrats
- Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became the leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no confidence...
McCarthy calls on DHS secretary to resign, threatens impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy said if Mayorkas does not resign, he could face an impeached inquiry by House Republicans when the new Congress is seated in January. Nicole Sganga, CBS News homeland security and justice reporter, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the remarks, and the response from DHS.
CBS News
Republicans appeal to Georgia Supreme Court to try to stop Saturday voting in Senate runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National...
Sen. Lindsey Graham appears before Georgia grand jury
Sen. Lindsey Graham testified before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia Tuesday. The grand jury is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, joined CBS News to discuss the senator's appearance and the grand jury's investigation.
Respect For Marriage Act passes Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate last week advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, with 12 Republican senators voting in favor along with every Democrat. David French, senior editor at The Dispatch, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the bill.
Special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations as Jan. 6 committee set to finish
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News days after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to oversee two Trump investigations. He discusses both the reaction from Capitol Hill and how this action may not be affectd by the Jan. 6 committee releasing all of its evidence within the month.
