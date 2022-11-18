Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Revealed Why Waffle House Isn’t In Wyoming
I'm sure this question has been debated going back as far as the first settlers in the West. Louis And Clark were probably tired on their way to the Pacific when they stopped in Wyoming and were befuddled that there wasn't a Waffle House. I get it. Sometimes, after a long day, you just want those hashbrowns.
Gobble Gobble: Wyoming Rescue Mission Gets Closer to Reaching Their Goal
As of November 17th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission were up to 270 out of the 300 turkeys they were hoping to acquire to help feed the community and their guests this Thanksgiving. "Help us make this Thanksgiving the best yet for those who are in need. #YOUFEDME," read a caption...
UPDATE: Wyoming’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Both hands on the wheel, please. Wyoming roads will be slick this Wednesday. There will be snow, but not a lot. Just enough to make driving a hazard. That will especially be true for higher elevations. Be careful out there. It's a good idea to keep road conditions through WYDOT...
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
Here’s What Mother Nature is Cooking Up for Southeast Wyoming This Thanksgiving
With the exception of some strong winds and mountain snow, it doesn't appear that the weather will be too much of an issue in southeast Wyoming this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry before strong winds usher in a cold front Wednesday.
Game and Fish launches 5-year mule deer monitoring project
In the last thirty years, mule deer populations have declined so much, according to Game and Fish, that it is now "worrisome to wildlife managers and the public." Through their research, biologists at the department attribute weather, habitat and chronic wasting disease as possible factors in the declining mule deer populations.
Lost Dog Found Dodging Traffic on I-80 Near Cheyenne
A dog and his owner are together again after the lost pup was found running through traffic on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne. Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says her department was notified about the dog around 11:43 a.m. Saturday after a concerned individual spotted the blue heeler standing in the median near the Port of Entry and called it in.
Buy a Super Tag THIS MONTH for a Chance to Win a New Rifle
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle for all hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets in November to win a NEXUS rifle system donated by Gunwerks. "The NEXUS rifle system is the next step in the evolution of the Long Range Rifle System. It features a user-changeable barrel, improved vertical grip, new stock design, full-length ARC + Picatinny bipod mount and more. The NEXUS is the first fully vertically integrated rifle system coming out of Gunwerks' state-of-the-art facility in Cody" said a recent news release from the G & F.
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Launches 2024 Presidential Bid
Kanye West has announced that he is running for president again in 2024, according to the New York Post and numerous other media outlets. West, who now goes by "Ye" is a former Wyoming resident who ran for president in 2020, garnering 67,907 votes according to Ballotpedia. More recently, West has come under fire for anti-semitic comments. He later apologized, according to "The Hill."
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving
If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Their Way Down in Time for the Holidays
Average gas prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Little Piggy Goes Hog Wild, Leads Cheyenne Officers on Chase
Thursday morning was anything but boar-ing for officers in Cheyenne when one little piggy did not stay home. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the pig-citement started around 8:15 a.m. "Officer Lohnes was traveling east on 19th Street when a citizen waived him down and reported that a baby pig was...
Are Two-stroke Sleds Canceled In New York?
The snow is flying in parts of New York State and while wait for the snowmobile trails to open again, there are some who are wondering if they will have the right sled or if their sled is even going to be allowed on the trails in the near future?
Pokes Drop USVI Paradise Jam Finale to Boston College, 59-48
ST. THOMAS, USVI – The Wyoming Cowboys dropped the finale of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday against Boston College by a score of 59-48 in the UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guard Hunter Maldonado appeared in his school record 134th...
Cheyenne Police Have Conducted 68 Percent More Traffic Stops
According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, local cops have conducted almost 70 percent more traffic stops compared to the same time in 2021. According to the post, police have so far conducted 12, 944 traffic stops. That is a 68 percent increase over this time last year and is already more than the total number of stops conducted in all of 2021 [9,134].
