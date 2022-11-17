Read full article on original website
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/17)
BOOKED: James Raab on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Drug Tax Stamp, Improper Signal, and No Proof of Insurance, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Steven Merica on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Shirley Burrow on Barton County...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas man hospitalized after train, truck crash and fire
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt straight truck driven by Anthony Joseph Moshier, 23, Hoisington, was northbound on 181st Street 3.9 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 Junction and stopped at the railroad crossing.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
KDHE rescinds boil order for Rush County community
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the city of Alexander public water supply system located in Rush County. The advisory was issued because of a failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels. Public water suppliers in Kansas take all...
WaKeeney judge appointed to statewide education board
TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed Judge Richard Flax and reappointed Judge Jennifer Jones to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee. Flax is municipal judge for the city of WaKeeney. Jones is municipal judge for the city of Wichita. Both will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
WIBW
Game Wardens search for hunter who left antelope for dead in Kansas field
LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are searching for a hunter who left two antelope for dead in a Kansas field over the weekend. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Sunday, Nov. 13, a concerned Kansan found two dead antelope that had been shot and left to lay out in a winter wheat field on the Lane-Ness County Rd. just north of Kansas Highway 4.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
ksal.com
Airplane Makes Belly Landing
A pilot and his two passenger were not hurt when their small airplane made a belly landing at the airport in Hays. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1965 Mooney M20E aircraft was making its final landing approach to the Hays Regional Airport when the manual landing gear failed to fully engage. Upon landing, the landing gear collapsed under the aircraft and it made a belly landing on the runway.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Hays Kiwanis Poinsettia Fundraiser underway
The Kiwanis Club of Hyas is taking orders for fresh Kansas-grown Poinsettia plants for this Christmas Season. The order deadline is November 30. All proceeds from sales support Hays Youth Activities. Contact Melissa Romme at (785) 656-0110 or Janette Meis at (785) 650-7113 to order. Visit hayskiwanis.org for more information...
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Wichita Co. at Hill City
The Hill City Ringnecks host the Wichita County Indians Friday night in the 8-man Division 1 state semifinals with a trip to state on the line. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull.
Christmas Galleria to raise funds for accessible Russell Play Park
RUSSELL — A Christmas Galleria is seeking to raise funds for a new accessible play park in Russell. The community already has raised about $40,000 toward the $1 million project, which will replace equipment that has aged out in Memorial Park next to the fairgrounds. With fencing and accessories, the project will need closer to $1.5 million.
👟 FHSU's Bradley collects All-Region honors in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Grant Bradley earned All-Region honors after finishing in 21st-place at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Bradley completed the 10-kilometer course in 30:13.0 to finish inside the top 25...
🎧 Remy resigns as Larned football coach after five years
After five years as head football coach at Larned High School, Tad Remy announced his resignation at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Tad and his wife recently welcomed their fourth child, and felt the timing was best to pursue other goals for their family. “There are things we’ve...
👟 FHSU women 10th, Hodsden All-Region at regionals
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-Region honors at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 10th-place finish out of 36 teams. Hodsden placed 15th in the field of 233 runners, crossing the finish line in 21:02.4. Darian...
🏀 Big second half carries Tiger women past Colorado Mesa
HAYS - Olivia Hollenbeck and Ellie Stearns both scored in double-figures and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat Colorado Mesa 75-50 Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (3-3) missed five of their first six shots and fell behind by six...
