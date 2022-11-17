ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

LGBTQ bar in Phoenix pays tribute to Colorado nightclub shooting victims

PHOENIX - As investigators continue to look into a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, events are being organized to remember those who died. The shooting happened at a nightclub called Club Q in Colorado Springs. Authorities were called to the club at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday with a report of a shooting, and the first officer arrived at midnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fox10phoenix.com

Bronze plaque honors Easley's Fun Shop in Phoenix

A beloved business was commemorated with a bronze plaque, which pays tribute to Easley's Fun Shop, which was a Phoenix fixture for over 60 years near 5th Ave. and McDowell Road before it closed in Dec. 2019. (no audio)
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A Very Cory Christmas for 2022

PHOENIX - We're getting ready for Christmas, and we know you are too!. Show off your hard work and post a picture of your decorations! If you'd like to get your house or a house of someone you know featured on FOX 10‘s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, scan the QR code seen in our broadcasts, or click on https://ksaz.fox/verycorychristmas to send photos of the decorations. Then tune in every weekday night to see the Valley’s best lights!
PHOENIX, AZ
sports360az.com

Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State

Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus

The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale

There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Here’s how the new White Castle location in Tempe will look

TEMPE, AZ — White Castle has officially broke ground in Tempe!. “Our first Arizona White Castle opened in the fall of 2019 in Scottsdale to crowds of cravers that have continued to today,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “If anything, our debut into the 48thstate whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant.”
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy