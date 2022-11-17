Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Ironman Arizona: Thousands gather in Tempe for event's return
Top athletes battled it out in the East Valley on Nov. 20, as they bike, swim and run a grueling course to cross the finish line, as the Ironman Arizona competition returns to Tempe. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
LGBTQ bar in Phoenix pays tribute to Colorado nightclub shooting victims
PHOENIX - As investigators continue to look into a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, events are being organized to remember those who died. The shooting happened at a nightclub called Club Q in Colorado Springs. Authorities were called to the club at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday with a report of a shooting, and the first officer arrived at midnight.
fox10phoenix.com
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Phoenix bar organizes tribute event for those killed
As an investigation into the deadly Club Q shooting continues, one LGBT+ nightclub in the Phoenix area organized an event to remember those who died in the tragedy. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
fox10phoenix.com
Bronze plaque honors Easley's Fun Shop in Phoenix
A beloved business was commemorated with a bronze plaque, which pays tribute to Easley's Fun Shop, which was a Phoenix fixture for over 60 years near 5th Ave. and McDowell Road before it closed in Dec. 2019. (no audio)
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: Desert Highlands home with amazing views
This week's Cool House is in the community of Desert Highlands in north Scottsdale. If you love the game of golf, this home is for you. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has the details.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection was closed following a deadly crash in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road, not far from the Loop 101 freeway. A pickup truck ended up on its side and police say four people were transported to an area hospital. One person died.
Notebook: Valladay lone bright spot in loss; ASU hits historic low
TEMPE — It goes without saying that there haven't been a lot of positives Arizona State can reliably count on from week to week this season. Offensively, there may only be one: Xazavian Valladay. In a year that has provided disappointment seemingly at every turn, the senior running back...
fox10phoenix.com
A Very Cory Christmas for 2022
PHOENIX - We're getting ready for Christmas, and we know you are too!. Show off your hard work and post a picture of your decorations! If you'd like to get your house or a house of someone you know featured on FOX 10‘s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, scan the QR code seen in our broadcasts, or click on https://ksaz.fox/verycorychristmas to send photos of the decorations. Then tune in every weekday night to see the Valley’s best lights!
sports360az.com
Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State
Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
AZFamily
Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them after horrific murder-suicide
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the community grapples with the horrific loss of the Hudgens family in Phoenix, Arizona’s Family has learned how Marla Hudgens’ impact went far beyond her career as an attorney. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing his wife, Marla,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
AZFamily
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus
The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
citysuntimes.com
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
globalazmedia.com
Here’s how the new White Castle location in Tempe will look
TEMPE, AZ — White Castle has officially broke ground in Tempe!. “Our first Arizona White Castle opened in the fall of 2019 in Scottsdale to crowds of cravers that have continued to today,” said Jamie Richardson, White Castle vice president, in a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona. “If anything, our debut into the 48thstate whetted even more appetites for sliders, with folks clamoring for another location. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of our Tempe restaurant.”
Phoenix New Times
Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving
We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
