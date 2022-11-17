ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Flagler County Democrats’ Only Way Forward: Become Republican

It’s not been as surprising or strange a midterm election as Democrats and the media make it out to be. That Democrats held their own nationally despite inflation at a 40-year high shouldn’t be a surprise. If anything, they underperformed woefully. They didn’t have candidates for opposition. They had hoodlums and anarchists who deny elections, science and democracy, celebrate insurrections and applaud a Supreme Court returning American law to 1922. Democrats should have crushed it. Instead, they lost the House. They have a gutsy but decrepit president. They’re barely hanging on, just like our democracy.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request

Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Marion County reports another slight rise in COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health recently released its virus summary for the week of Friday, November 11 through Thursday, November 17, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County have slightly increased for the second consecutive report. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion)...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Windermere leaders deny pool setback ordinance

After months of discussion, the town of Windermere voted 3-2 to deny an ordinance revising the pool setback requirement for canal front lots from 50 feet to 35 feet, at the Town Council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. The proposed ordinance outlines seven requirements to qualify for the setback including the...
WINDERMERE, FL
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving

SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Lease Agreement for Second Specialty Hospital in Orlando

ScionHealth announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease land at 9278 Turkey Lake Road ? in the heart of the Orlando tourism district ? to build and operate a 53-bed long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) featuring a rehabilitation unit. The three-story, approximately 70,000-square-foot facility is...
ORLANDO, FL
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
‘I’ll be on the street’: Court finds woman is owed over $800,000 from executive she trusted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman invested a large chunk of her life savings with a luxury real estate executive and lost it all. The courts determined there was fraud and found she was owed $800,000 of her investment back. Fifteen years after giving him the cash, she says she’s struggling to make ends meet, while the real-estate executive lives a life of luxury.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years

County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate

BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

