Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augustana senior named 2022 student laureate
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College senior William "Nishal" Weems of Carpentersville, Ill., was named a student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Friday. Lincoln Academy awards the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award annually to a senior from each of the state's four-year colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois.
hawkeyesports.com
2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
ourquadcities.com
Geneseo Track and Field star Annie Wirth to attend Iowa
SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK. ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL.. SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes go 24-0 on 1st Day of Missouri Valley Open
MARSHALL, Missouri – The seven unattached Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the Missouri Valley Open closed out the first day outscoring their opponents, 198-10. The Hawkeyes had perfect 24-0 record, placing them all in the semifinals tomorrow. Four out of the seven women have the chance of meeting each other in the finals. Emilie Gonzalez and Sterling Dias at 101, and Nyla Valencia and Brianna Gonzalez at 109.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes work to build depth
Readiness is at the forefront of what the University of Iowa men's basketball team hopes to accomplish in Monday’s matchup with Omaha. The 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena precedes a string of five straight games against power-five conference opponents before the start of Big Ten Conference play. Coach...
Quad City Light Fight Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE'S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football took down Minnesota, 13-10, on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their fourth Big Ten win in a row, moving to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play. True freshman kicker Drew Stevens hit a 21-yard field goal with 28...
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
wrmj.com
WRMJ Sportsline: 2022 High School Football Highlights
WRMJ recapped the 2022 high school football season on Sportsline Saturday morning. WRMJ broadcast 34 high school football games this year, covering every game Mercer County, Rockridge, Sherrard, and Orion played in. Here’s a collection of some of our favorite moments from the 2022 high school football season, as heard on WRMJ.
KIMT
Davenport statues will move to more visible location
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Donation steams up excitement in Silvis
“We’re going to rebuild some steam engines!” “Yes, you are!” Those happy words from Alex Beams, mechanic for Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and Ed Dickens, head of the Union Pacific Steam Program in Cheyenne, WY, sum up the excitement over UP’s donation of three famous locomotives to the Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) […]
977wmoi.com
West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
Comments / 1