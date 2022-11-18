On Monday, November 7, 2022, Michael (Mike) Allen Brandenburg, loving father and grandfather of three, passed away. He was 77. Born October 26, 1945 in Dayton, OH to Elwood and Wynn (Bryant), Mike was raised in Brockport, NY. Mike was the second to the youngest of nine children and enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps after graduating from Brockport High School.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO