Michael (Mike) Allen Brandenburg
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Michael (Mike) Allen Brandenburg, loving father and grandfather of three, passed away. He was 77. Born October 26, 1945 in Dayton, OH to Elwood and Wynn (Bryant), Mike was raised in Brockport, NY. Mike was the second to the youngest of nine children and enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps after graduating from Brockport High School.
westsidenewsny.com
Thomas M. Tillman
Thomas M. Tillman, age 69, died November 21, 2022 in the Martin Linsin Hospice Residence following a short illness. He was born May 5, 1953 in Rochester to William and Helen (Elenski) Tillman and was a lifetime resident of this area. Tom was a Co-Owner of Tillman’s Village Inn, and...
westsidenewsny.com
Charles “Chuck” Ver Weire
Passed away on November 10, 2022 at the age of 93. Predeceased by his parents, Jerome & Mary; sister Ruth (Bernard) Beyer; brothers, Edward (Loretta) & Robert. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Georgiana (Mason); children, Cynthia, and Deborah (James) Barton; grandchildren, Lindsay (Matthew) DiBernardo, Elizabeth (Travis) Gillespie, Tracy Pointon, Troy Pointon, Allen (Jessica) Barton, Jamie (Jordan) Gauthier; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jean Ver Weire; several nieces & nephews.
westsidenewsny.com
Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”
The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
westsidenewsny.com
Sisters in Musical Harmony
Greece sisters Cydney, (26) and Jasmine, (24) Benjamin grew up singing and playing instruments in the church their father Pastor Jeffrey Benjamin founded, Rebirth Ministry, 221 Maltby Street in Rochester. The love of music has always been in them, and growing up in the church has an important place in...
westsidenewsny.com
Greece Chamber Welcomes 13 New Business Members
The following area businesses recently became business members of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce: Service Master by H&S; Conversance Business Solutions LLC; Erik Rhodes Consulting; Human Interest; Upstate Payroll Consultants, LLC; Care Patrol of Rochester/Syracuse; Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts; Manning & Napier; Williams & Son Heating Contractors, Inc.; Church Mutual Insurance; Trippany Sign Co.; Michele Marciano Agency; NYTP Solutions.
westsidenewsny.com
Tops Unveils $3.4 Million Dollar Renovation to Greece Location
Grand Re-Opening Boasts of Floor to Ceiling Improvements. On November 1, 2022, Tops cut the ribbon on its major $3.4 million-dollar renovation project at its store located at 3507 Mount Read Blvd., Greece. This marks the 27th renovation for the supermarket chain. This store has been refreshed from top to...
