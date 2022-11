Passed away after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gerald “Jerry” Sage, and their children, Megan Volhejn, Christopher (Wendy) Sage, and Jeremy (Sara) Sage; grandchildren Hannah, Mackenzie, Cole, Shane, Jake, Silas, and Logan. She is also survived by her siblings, Susan (Jay) Robinson, Frank Campion, and Laurel (Kevin) Anderson along with her nieces and nephews.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO