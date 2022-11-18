Read full article on original website
Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Protected 1st Offered to Spurs Before Season
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was the subject of substantial trade speculation this offseason, and there reportedly was a chance he would have ended up with the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday the two teams had a deal in place, but talks stalled because...
Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win Over Luka Doncic, Mavericks
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final 4:01 of the frame.
NBA 'Needs to Protect' Giannis, Players from Hits, Says Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokoumpo doesn't get enough respect from officials on the court. "I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them," Budenholzer told reporters Monday. "The league needs to protect him." The forward got to the free-throw...
DeMar DeRozan Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Twitter in Bulls' Win Over Giannis, Bucks
The Chicago Bulls have been mired by inconsistent play on both ends of the floor to start the 2022-23 season, but the team's one constant has been veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan. The 33-year-old had another excellent performance in Wednesday's 118-113 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, pouring in 36 points...
NBA Twitter Praises 76ers for Win vs. Nets Despite Embiid, Harden, Maxey Injuries
The Brooklyn Nets had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and their 22 combined All-Star selections on the court, while the Philadelphia 76ers had Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the sidelines with injuries. So the Nets earned a straightforward road win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center,...
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
NBA Twitter Hypes Ben Simmons as Nets' 'Best Player on the Floor' in Loss vs. 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets may have had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team can take some solace in the fact that Ben Simmons has continued his ascent back to the level he established as a three-time All-Star. Simmons notched...
1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team
NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
NBA Rumors: Jazz Rebuffed Hawks' Interest in John Collins-for-Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly approached the Utah Jazz hoping to trade John Collins for Lauri Markkanen. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Jazz rejected the offer, which "did not generate any traction." It's not hard to see why the Jazz would reject such an offer. Markkanen has...
Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns
Booker tonight: 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST 8 straight wins against the Lakers. https://t.co/fsyHNys8E0. Anthony Davis is just the third Laker in franchise history to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games, joining: Elgin Baylor (7 Streaks) Shaquille O’Neal: 11/19/1999 – 11/26/1999 https://t.co/ZYslLvi81S. 5:38...
3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up
It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal
Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade
The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Predictions
NBA scouts are making their initial rounds for non-conference tournaments and forming first impressions on prospects for the 2023 draft. These are valued scouting opportunities, given the rare matchups that take place between quality opponents. This projected class is off to a booming start, as it feels like at least...
Lakers May Be Better off Not Pursuing a Blockbuster Trade amid Latest NBA Rumors
It's been a lot of fun talking about what the Los Angeles Lakers could do before the February trade deadline, and there has been no shortage of buzz on the rumor mill. The Lakers have been linked to multiple players, dating back to the offseason and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
The 3-Team Trade That Would Make the Los Angeles Lakers Contenders
With LeBron James sidelined with a thigh injury, the 5-10 Los Angeles Lakers have pulled up from a dismal start to win three straight (vs. the depleted Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs). Is it enough to give the Lakers' front office any real hope that a blockbuster trade can make the team a Western Conference contender?
Nets' Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons' Return to Philly: 'The Crowd's Not Going Anywhere'
Philadelphia 76ers fans greeted Ben Simmons with the expected boos at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, and the Brooklyn Nets were unable to quiet them during a stunning 115-106 loss. "The crowd's not going anywhere," Kyrie Irving told reporters when discussing the reaction to Simmons. "It's good to hear their...
Steph Curry Has Never Seen the Level of Play Like LeBron, Kyrie Irving in 2016 Finals
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry remains in awe of the performances by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA title. Curry discussed his team blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals on The Old Man and The Three podcast (1:05:00):. "I've never...
