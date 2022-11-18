ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Jayson Tatum Stirs Up NBA MVP Buzz During Celtics' Win Over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-112 on Friday evening behind a phenomenal outing from Jayson Tatum, who amassed 37 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Boston led 34-23 after one quarter and 70-49 at halftime thanks largely to Tatum, who had 23 points at the intermission after dropping 16 in the second quarter alone. Thirteen of those points came in the final 4:01 of the frame.
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

Booker tonight: 25 PTS 4 REB 5 AST 8 straight wins against the Lakers. https://t.co/fsyHNys8E0. Anthony Davis is just the third Laker in franchise history to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games, joining: Elgin Baylor (7 Streaks) Shaquille O’Neal: 11/19/1999 – 11/26/1999 https://t.co/ZYslLvi81S. 5:38...
3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up

It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta...
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Predictions

NBA scouts are making their initial rounds for non-conference tournaments and forming first impressions on prospects for the 2023 draft. These are valued scouting opportunities, given the rare matchups that take place between quality opponents. This projected class is off to a booming start, as it feels like at least...
The 3-Team Trade That Would Make the Los Angeles Lakers Contenders

With LeBron James sidelined with a thigh injury, the 5-10 Los Angeles Lakers have pulled up from a dismal start to win three straight (vs. the depleted Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs). Is it enough to give the Lakers' front office any real hope that a blockbuster trade can make the team a Western Conference contender?
