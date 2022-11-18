Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) active Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Anderson will return from a one-game absence and be a primary contributor off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell will have fewer minutes available Wednesday. numberFire's models project Anderson for 23.1 minutes and 23.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) available for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Celtics on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Boston. Dinwiddie's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow starting on Wednesday, Shaedon Sharpe coming off the bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Winslow will get the start on Wednesday with Shaedon Sharpe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Winslow to play 28.1 minutes against Cleveland. Winslow's Wednesday projection includes 9.4 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (back) out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Kleber has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available. Kleber's next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Davon Reed starting on Wednesday in place of injured Michael Porter Jr. (heel)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Davon Reed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reed will get the start on Wednesday with Michael Porter Jr. sidelined with a heel injury. Our models expect Reed to play 26.2 minutes against the Thunder. Reed's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Malachi Flynn starting for Fred VanVleet (illness) Wednesday
Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn is starting on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Flynn is replacing Fred VanVleet (illness) in the starting lineup. Scottie Barnes (knee) is also out Wednesday, so there will be extra opportunities throughout the offense. Flynn is numberFire's fifth-best point-per-dollar value on Wednesday. He has...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter replacing AJ Griffin in Hawks' lineup Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is replacing AJ Griffin in the starting lineup after missing last game with an illness. numberFire's models project Hunter for 31.9 minutes and 23.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis coming off the bench for Milwaukee on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portis will move to the bench on Monday with Grayson Allen getting the start. Our models expect Portis to play 28.0 minutes against Portland. Portis' Monday projection includes 12.6 points, 9.2...
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson Jr. will start at power forward after sitting out one game for injury management reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s projection...
