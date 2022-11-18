ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) active Wednesday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Anderson will return from a one-game absence and be a primary contributor off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell will have fewer minutes available Wednesday. numberFire's models project Anderson for 23.1 minutes and 23.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) available for Dallas on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Celtics on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Boston. Dinwiddie's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (back) out on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Kleber has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available. Kleber's next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Raptors' Malachi Flynn starting for Fred VanVleet (illness) Wednesday

Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn is starting on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Flynn is replacing Fred VanVleet (illness) in the starting lineup. Scottie Barnes (knee) is also out Wednesday, so there will be extra opportunities throughout the offense. Flynn is numberFire's fifth-best point-per-dollar value on Wednesday. He has...
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter replacing AJ Griffin in Hawks' lineup Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is replacing AJ Griffin in the starting lineup after missing last game with an illness. numberFire's models project Hunter for 31.9 minutes and 23.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bobby Portis coming off the bench for Milwaukee on Monday

Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portis will move to the bench on Monday with Grayson Allen getting the start. Our models expect Portis to play 28.0 minutes against Portland. Portis' Monday projection includes 12.6 points, 9.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) remains out on Monday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will not play in Monday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent will miss his third straight game with a knee effusion. Expect Caleb Martin to play an increased offensive role on Monday night. Martin's current projection includes 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will start against Washington. Our models expect him to play 35.7 minutes against Washington. Adebayo's Wednesday projection includes 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

