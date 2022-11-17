ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
CBS LA

Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring belonged to L.A. man, officials say

A foot found in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park back in August has been identified as belonging to a 70-year-old Los Angeles man, park officials said Thursday. The foot belonged to Il Hun Ro, the National Park Service said in a news release. While foul play is not suspected, the circumstances of his death are still unknown due to a "lack of evidence," the agency said. But, the National Park Service added, the investigation into the death has "concluded." The situation unfolded on Aug. 16, when a park employee spotted part of a foot in a shoe floating in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Upworthy

Three 'mermaids' rescue a scuba diver from drowning: 'Our rescue mode turned on'

Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
CALIFORNIA STATE

