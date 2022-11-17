ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bill Barr Says Trump 'Obviously' Unable to Unite Republicans: 'He Failed'

Donald Trump continues to face renewed criticism and backlash from prominent Republicans, including individuals who served in his administration—with former Attorney General William Barr saying that the former president is "obviously" unable to unite the GOP. Trump has faced growing backlash from top Republicans and conservative media in the...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

McCarthy vows to remove Swalwell, Schiff, Omar from House committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Sunday vowed to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar from their congressional committees when Republicans retake control in the new Congress. During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," McCarthy told anchor Maria Bartiromo that he will keep...
msn.com

Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent

John Paul Mac Isaac is set to release his new book, "American Injustice," in which he details what took place after he first discovered Hunter Biden’s laptop. The release comes just months before a new Republican House majority plans to begin investigations. Mac Isaac explained on "America’s Newsroom" Monday...
msn.com

Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

Rep. Adam Schiff criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for vowing to remove three Democrats from their committee assignments if elected speaker. McCarthy has his sights set on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who are on the House Intelligence Committee, from their assignments, according to USA Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
msn.com

Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid to be Nancy Pelosi's successor. Some see him as a positive force for racial justice, but others are concerned about his silence toward left-wing progressive issues.

US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially launched his bid to be Speaker Nancy Pelosi's successor on Friday. The congressman is widely expected to succeed Pelosi as House Democratic leader next year. Jeffries, a Brooklyn native, would make history by becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. And,...
msn.com

One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration started notifying applicants they've been approved

One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration has started notifying some applicants they've been approved. On Saturday, the Department of Education began sending emails to borrowers, alerting them of their debt relief approval, and also providing details about lawsuits that are delaying implementation of the program.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin takes another swipe at Latino voters

Co-host Sunny Hostin took another swipe at Latino voters during Wednesday's episode of "The View" after she suggested they fall for GOP "fear tactics." While the hosts were interviewing actor John Leguizamo, co-host Ana Navarro said they were celebrating Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory in the Senate. Hostin said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy