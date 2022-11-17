Read full article on original website
Pence says former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows 'did not serve the president well'
Mike Pence on NBC News said he was "disappointed" in ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' tenure. He said "it was clear" that Meadows swayed Trump against the White House coronavirus briefings. The former vice president felt that the briefings served the public well earlier in the pandemic. Former...
Bill Barr Says Trump 'Obviously' Unable to Unite Republicans: 'He Failed'
Donald Trump continues to face renewed criticism and backlash from prominent Republicans, including individuals who served in his administration—with former Attorney General William Barr saying that the former president is "obviously" unable to unite the GOP. Trump has faced growing backlash from top Republicans and conservative media in the...
McCarthy vows to remove Swalwell, Schiff, Omar from House committees
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Sunday vowed to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar from their congressional committees when Republicans retake control in the new Congress. During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," McCarthy told anchor Maria Bartiromo that he will keep...
Opinion | How Panic on the Left Could Spark a Constitutional Crisis
The Supreme Court may make a dreadful decision on the independent state legislature theory. Progressive misinformation might make it worse.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac is set to release his new book, "American Injustice," in which he details what took place after he first discovered Hunter Biden’s laptop. The release comes just months before a new Republican House majority plans to begin investigations. Mac Isaac explained on "America’s Newsroom" Monday...
Paul Ryan says the GOP will lose if Trump is the 2024 GOP presidential nominee: 'We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections'
Paul Ryan said the GOP would "probably lose" if Trump becomes the party's 2024 presidential nominee. Ryan said Trump was the biggest factor as to why Republicans did not win as many states as they predicted. Ryan said the GOP could win the presidential election if the nominee were a...
Biden administration notifies approved student loan relief applicants as program remains tied up in courts
The Biden administration started notifying individuals who are approved for federal student loan relief on Saturday even as the future of that relief remains in limbo after lower courts blocked the program nationwide. The Department of Education began sending emails to borrowers who have been approved to have their federal...
Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'
Rep. Adam Schiff criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for vowing to remove three Democrats from their committee assignments if elected speaker. McCarthy has his sights set on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who are on the House Intelligence Committee, from their assignments, according to USA Today.
Jan. 6 rioter who filmed Pelosi laptop theft jailed after jury convicts her on 6 counts
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday ordered Riley Williams, a 23-year-old right-wing extremist, taken into federal custody after a jury convicted her on six of the eight counts she faced in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Williams was found guilty on six counts, but the jury deadlocked...
Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid to be Nancy Pelosi's successor. Some see him as a positive force for racial justice, but others are concerned about his silence toward left-wing progressive issues.
US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially launched his bid to be Speaker Nancy Pelosi's successor on Friday. The congressman is widely expected to succeed Pelosi as House Democratic leader next year. Jeffries, a Brooklyn native, would make history by becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. And,...
One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration started notifying applicants they've been approved
One day after asking the Supreme Court to save its student-loan forgiveness plan, the Biden administration has started notifying some applicants they've been approved. On Saturday, the Department of Education began sending emails to borrowers, alerting them of their debt relief approval, and also providing details about lawsuits that are delaying implementation of the program.
'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin takes another swipe at Latino voters
Co-host Sunny Hostin took another swipe at Latino voters during Wednesday's episode of "The View" after she suggested they fall for GOP "fear tactics." While the hosts were interviewing actor John Leguizamo, co-host Ana Navarro said they were celebrating Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's victory in the Senate. Hostin said the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow reportedly abandons plan to topple Ukrainian government
Kremlin spokesperson reported to have said Russia no longer intends ‘the special operation to change the government in Ukraine’
