All according to plan: Or the Dodgers want to win the World Series?
Generally, the 2022 Dodgers’ season went according to plan. Now, no one (who likes the team) likes the ending. The problem is that most people tend not to know what the plan is. So let’s start from there. And you might interpret this title to assume I am...
2022 Dodgers in review: Tommy Kahnle
Tommy Kahnle was another one of those low-risk gambles that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from this Dodgers front office in recent years. The former Yankee signed a two-year deal to come out west before the 2021 season when it was already clear he wouldn’t take the mound that year after Tommy John surgery.
Notes: Could Dodgers have deGrom on shopping list
It has been an annual tradition that the Dodgers are mentioned as a potential landing space for the top free agents. This off-season has the added intrigue because the Dodgers may be in those markets. CBS Sports Mike Axisa looked at the market for right-handed ace Jacob deGrom. While like...
Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Justin Turner and Ron Cey
In case you missed our first edition of Dodger Greats, Then and Now, here’s the drill: We’re taking a look at Dodger heroes past and present, just for kicks, and maybe learning a little something about how the game has changed in the process. Today, we’re checking out Ron Cey and Justin Turner (thanks to Steve for the suggestion!)
Dodgers full postseason shares for 2022 worth $36,148 each
Major League Baseball unveiled the 2022 postseason shares, the pool for which this year included two extra teams in the playoffs and an expanded wild card round. Full postseason shares for Dodgers players this year was $36,148. Per the collective bargaining agreement, the players’ postseason pool is derived from gate...
2023 Hall of Fame ballot includes Andre Ethier among the newcomers
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 2023 ballot on Monday, with Scott Rolen the top returner from last year’s ballot and Carlos Beltran headlining the newcomers. A total of nine former Dodgers are on the ballot, including three for the first time. Andre Ethier, Jayson Werth, and...
2022 Dodgers in review: Robbie Erlin
Robbie Erlin was one of 31 different pitchers used by the Dodgers in 2022, tied for the second-most in franchise history. All of those roster-churning years have come in the last decade, with the teams in 2015, 2016, and 2018 also using 31 pitchers. In 2021, LA shattered its team record by using 39 different arms.
Dodgers rewind: Jigger Statz
Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast takes a longer look at center fielder Jigger Statz, one of the most incredible and underrated players in baseball history. Statz played two years with the Dodgers in 1927-28, and was rather ordinary for Brooklyn, so much so that in May 2020 we drafted him to our ‘Major League’ team of ragtag players who accumulated no more than one win above replacement with the Dodgers. But there is so much more to Statz.
Potential landing spots for Joey Gallo
Despite all the buzz about Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner, there’s still plenty to be said about other intriguing Dodger decisions. Among them: what to do with Joey Gallo. After the promise of a fresh start at Dodger Stadium, Gallo didn’t perform quite as well as expected. He struck out more and walked less than he did as a Yankee, according to Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, but there’s a chance that the ban on shifts could change that.
