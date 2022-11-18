Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast takes a longer look at center fielder Jigger Statz, one of the most incredible and underrated players in baseball history. Statz played two years with the Dodgers in 1927-28, and was rather ordinary for Brooklyn, so much so that in May 2020 we drafted him to our ‘Major League’ team of ragtag players who accumulated no more than one win above replacement with the Dodgers. But there is so much more to Statz.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO