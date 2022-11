The Seahawks are back in action this week after their bye in Week 11. Despite losing to the Bucs in Munich in Week 10, the Seahawks still have a good chance to make the playoffs. They're in second place in the NFC West. They have a 78% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. With one game left against the NFC West-leading 49ers, the Seahawks control their destiny, so to speak.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO