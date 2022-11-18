The silver lining is it's easier to take a dramatic loss in the fifth game of the round-robin parlay when the first four all lost. Maybe that doesn't make us feel a whole lot better, and a 2-2-1 ATS record (34-19-3 overall) was underwhelming, but let's not be all doom and gloom. The Steelers had a halftime lead, the Colts led throughout, the Chargers were up four points with less than two minutes left, and Bears-Falcons was a coin-flip game. Maybe it just means we're saving the outright wins for a cluster on another week?

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO