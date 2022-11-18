Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Broncos cut Gordon after latest fumble
The Denver Broncos are waiving running back Melvin Gordon, the team announced Monday. Gordon has struggled with ball security during his third season with the Broncos, recording five fumbles through 10 games. His latest misstep came late in the second quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He fumbled the...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Which players should you start on Thanksgiving?
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on all the relevant fantasy players in...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 12: What each team should be thankful for
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we're taking a look at what each team should be thankful for. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) AFC West: This division hasn't been as competitive as we expected - the Chargers, Broncos,...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 12
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 12, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Alvin...
theScore
Thanksgiving player props: Dispensing sweet picks for Patriots-Vikings
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Cardinals' Murray inactive vs. 49ers, McCoy to start MNF
The Arizona Cardinals will start Colt McCoy at quarterback Monday in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced. Kyler Murray is inactive due to a hamstring injury. It'll be his second straight missed game after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the past week. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring ailment, is active.
theScore
Commanders' Wentz fine with backup role: 'Part of the business'
Quarterback Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders and has accepted his role as Taylor Heinicke's backup. "I get it. It's part of the business," Wentz said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. Wentz fractured a finger in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. He was...
theScore
NFL Week 12 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
The silver lining is it's easier to take a dramatic loss in the fifth game of the round-robin parlay when the first four all lost. Maybe that doesn't make us feel a whole lot better, and a 2-2-1 ATS record (34-19-3 overall) was underwhelming, but let's not be all doom and gloom. The Steelers had a halftime lead, the Colts led throughout, the Chargers were up four points with less than two minutes left, and Bears-Falcons was a coin-flip game. Maybe it just means we're saving the outright wins for a cluster on another week?
theScore
Falcons' Pitts placed on IR, reportedly believed to have torn MCL
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL tear Sunday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pitts was initially thought to have sprained his MCL based on initial tests. However, an MRI on Monday revealed a potential tear. The ailment would require surgery, according to Rapoport,...
theScore
Fields day-to-day, reportedly has dislocated non-throwing shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered day-to-day after injuring his non-throwing shoulder during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Monday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "We'll see where he is on Wednesday," said Eberflus. Fields, who appeared to be in discomfort during the...
theScore
Jets bench Wilson for Week 12 amid struggles
The New York Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Mike White will receive the start for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Members of the Jets were informed in a team meeting shortly before Saleh's presser that Wilson wouldn't keep the starting job for...
theScore
Thanksgiving player props: Spotting value between the Bills and Lions
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Rodgers playing with broken thumb, hasn't considered surgery
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he's been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "I think I've had worse injuries that I've played with. Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped me feel better this week," said Rodgers, who added he hasn't considered undergoing surgery.
theScore
Stafford ruled out vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford won't play against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. McVay is calling Stafford's injury a neck issue, although the passer is currently in the concussion protocol, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. The team can't say whether he suffered a concussion, according to Rodrigue.
theScore
Charvarius Ward doesn't respect Hopkins: 'Steroid Boy' overrates himself
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward blasted Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the Niners' 38-10 victory on Monday Night Football. "He thinks he a tough guy," Ward said, according to Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR. "He thinks he (is) still one of the best receivers in the league and he (is) really not."
theScore
Report: Stafford re-enters concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has re-entered the concussion protocol, reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Stafford was inactive against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 due to a concussion. He was cleared to play in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints but left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion again and didn't return.
theScore
MNF best bets: The 49ers and Cardinals meet up in Mexico City
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Giants' Robinson out for season with torn ACL
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The rookie second-round pick was injured in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, interrupting his best game as a pro...
Comments / 0