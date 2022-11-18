Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO