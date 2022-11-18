Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum (illness) ruled out
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Alvarado will get the start on Wednesday with C.J. McCollum sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Alvarado to play 23.8 minutes against the Spurs. Alvarado's Wednesday projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) active Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Anderson will return from a one-game absence and be a primary contributor off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell will have fewer minutes available Wednesday. numberFire's models project Anderson for 23.1 minutes and 23.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Davon Reed starting on Wednesday in place of injured Michael Porter Jr. (heel)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Davon Reed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reed will get the start on Wednesday with Michael Porter Jr. sidelined with a heel injury. Our models expect Reed to play 26.2 minutes against the Thunder. Reed's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Justise Winslow starting on Wednesday, Shaedon Sharpe coming off the bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Winslow will get the start on Wednesday with Shaedon Sharpe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Winslow to play 28.1 minutes against Cleveland. Winslow's Wednesday projection includes 9.4 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
Juan Hernangomez returning to Raptors' bench Wednesday
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Christian Koloko is replacing Hernangomez in the starting lineup. He should still see solid minutes off the bench. numberFire's models project Hernangomez for 28.9 minutes and 24.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl starting on Wednesday, Gorgui Dieng coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl will get the start on Wednesday with Gorgui Dieng moving to the bench. Our models expect Poeltl to play 30.5 minutes against the Pelicans. Poeltl's Wednesday projection includes 14.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) starting for Miami on Wednesday in place of injured Max Strus (shoulder)
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Herro will rejoin the starting lineup on Wednesday with Max Strus sidelined with a shoulder injury. Our models expect Herro to play 34.7 minutes against Washington. Herro's Wednesday projection includes 21.4...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
