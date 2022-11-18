ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) active Wednesday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Anderson will return from a one-game absence and be a primary contributor off the bench. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell will have fewer minutes available Wednesday. numberFire's models project Anderson for 23.1 minutes and 23.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) available Wednesday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (conditioning) is available to play Wednesday versus the Utah Jazz. Burks was previously listed as questionable. Cade Cunningham (shin) and Saddiq Bey (ankle) remain out, so Burks should see extra minutes. numberFire's models project Burks for 26.0 minutes and 24.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.4 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Tuesday projection includes 14.2 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) ruled out again Wednesday for Heat

Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is out Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. The Heat will be without Robinson, Jimmy Butler (knee), and Max Strus (shoulder) on Wednesday. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are both questionable, so Haywood Highsmith might be asked to play extended minutes again. Robinson's next chance to play will be on Friday versus the Wizards.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Juan Hernangomez returning to Raptors' bench Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Christian Koloko is replacing Hernangomez in the starting lineup. He should still see solid minutes off the bench. numberFire's models project Hernangomez for 28.9 minutes and 24.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he...
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. returns to Raptors' lineup Wednesday

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Trent is set to return after missing three games with a hip issue and an illness. Fred VanVleet (illness) and Scottie Barnes (knee) are both out, so there will be extra ball-handling opportunities available for Trent.
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Trey Murphy (foot) ruled out Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy (foot) is out Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Murphy will miss a second straight game. That leaves extra minutes available for Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels. C.J. McCollum (illness) is also out Wednesday. Per numberFire's NBA Heat Map, the Pelicans' implied total...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

