Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America

So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know

Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears

A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
