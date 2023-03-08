Men's March Madness 2023 schedule, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, which will tip off Tuesday, March 14, with First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio. The 2023 Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

First- and second-round March Madness cities for 2023 include Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Regional sites for the 2023 men's tournament include Las Vegas; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; and Louisville.

Selection Sunday kicked things off on Sunday, March 12. Complete dates and venue information for the 2023 NCAA tournament for Division I men's college basketball are below.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 12

First Four: March 14, 15 -- UD Arena (Dayton) | Tickets

First round: March 16, 17

Legacy Arena (Birmingham) | Tickets

Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines) | Tickets

Amway Center (Orlando) | Tickets

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento) | Tickets

MVP Arena (Albany) | Tickets

Nationwide Arena (Columbus) | Tickets

Ball Arena (Denver) | Tickets

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro) | Tickets

Second round: March 18, 19

Legacy Arena (Birmingham) | Tickets

Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines) | Tickets

Amway Center (Orlando) | Tickets

Golden 1 Center (Sacramento) | Tickets

MVP Arena (Albany) | Tickets

Nationwide Arena (Columbus) | Tickets

Ball Arena (Denver) | Tickets

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro) | Tickets

Sweet 16: March 23, 24

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) | Tickets

Madison Square Garden (New York) | Tickets

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City) | Tickets

KFC Yum! Center (Louisville) | Tickets

Elite Eight: March 25, 26

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) | Tickets

Madison Square Garden (New York) | Tickets

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City) | Tickets

KFC Yum! Center (Louisville) | Tickets

Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3 -- NRG Stadium (Houston) | Tickets