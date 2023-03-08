Open in App
Men's March Madness 2023 schedule, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, which will tip off Tuesday, March 14, with First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio. The 2023 Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

First- and second-round March Madness cities for 2023 include Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Regional sites for the 2023 men's tournament include Las Vegas; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; and Louisville.

Selection Sunday kicked things off on Sunday, March 12. Complete dates and venue information for the 2023 NCAA tournament for Division I men's college basketball are below.

Selection Sunday: March 12

First Four: March 14, 15 -- UD Arena (Dayton) | Tickets

First round: March 16, 17

Second round: March 18, 19

Sweet 16: March 23, 24

Elite Eight: March 25, 26

Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3 -- NRG Stadium (Houston) | Tickets

