The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William VolkerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 yearsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Shatters TV During Tense Win Over Chargers
The wide receiver had to watch the game from his living room after he was placed on the injured reserve list last week.
KCTV 5
FULL REMARKS: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks after scoring 3 touchdowns against Chargers
Is it too soon for Christmas? Kansas Citians chime in. The Legends at Village West brought Santa out Saturday night for the shopping center’s 17th annual tree lighting. It got us wondering, is 12 days before Thanksgiving a bit early for singing the 12 Days of Christmas? KCTV5’s Betsy Webster tackles that topic.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce plays hero, sets new tight end record in win over Chargers
The seven-time Pro Bowler is leaving the rest of the tight end field behind this season, posting an incredible stat line through 10 games. Kelce leads all tight ends in receiving yards (855), receptions (69), yards per game (85.5), and touchdowns (11). The 33-year-old leads Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, who ranks as the second-best tight end in the league, by 304 receiving yards, 21 receptions, and 24.3 yards per carry while snatching six more touchdowns.
Travis Kelce pulls a Deion Sanders on touchdown against Chargers
Travis Kelce scored a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of their Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he decided to do some celebrating. The Chiefs had a 1st-and-goal play from the Chargers 4 early in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes threw a...
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney suffers hamstring injury vs. Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs were already thin at receiver heading into this game and things are now worse. Late in the second quarter, Chiefs trade acquisition Kadarius Toney suffered a hamstring injury. There was no stoppage for the injury, so it’s hard to tell what exactly happened to Toney, but the team has ruled him questionable to return.
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Private Girlfriend
Few NFL stars have been as successful on the field and off the field as Michael Strahan. The Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants was a dominant force on the field and he's since become a dominant force off of it, having success on television and in business.
Video: Arizona QB gets in shoving match with his own WR
Things apparently boiled over on the Arizona Wildcats’ sideline Saturday between the team’s quarterback and second-leading receiver. Television cameras caught Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer exchanging words as they headed for the sideline during the third quarter of the game against Washington State. The exchange came after a stalled drive, and de Laura seemed to let his frustration boil over and escalated the situation.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Extent of Hendon Hooker’s knee injury revealed
Any chance Tennessee had of making the College Football Playoff evaporated with their blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and things went from bad to worse for the Volunteers when their fears about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s knee injury were realized. Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter...
Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star
The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list to two teams and both are in the NFC East
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buffalo Bills sounds like a long shot. There were tons of rumors of OBJ going to the Bills to join Von Miller, but according to NFL.com, Beckham Jr. has narrowed his list down to two teams. The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of...
Kevin Durant praises Ben Simmons for 'incredible' game
Ben Simmons had his best game since joining the Nets on Thursday in Portland, putting up a season-high 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists in 32 minutes off the bench. He was 6-of-6 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the foul line and had a plus-13 rating in a game Brooklyn won by two points, earning praise from his superstar teammate in the process.
