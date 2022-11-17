ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Chiefs' Travis Kelce plays hero, sets new tight end record in win over Chargers

The seven-time Pro Bowler is leaving the rest of the tight end field behind this season, posting an incredible stat line through 10 games. Kelce leads all tight ends in receiving yards (855), receptions (69), yards per game (85.5), and touchdowns (11). The 33-year-old leads Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, who ranks as the second-best tight end in the league, by 304 receiving yards, 21 receptions, and 24.3 yards per carry while snatching six more touchdowns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Arizona QB gets in shoving match with his own WR

Things apparently boiled over on the Arizona Wildcats’ sideline Saturday between the team’s quarterback and second-leading receiver. Television cameras caught Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer exchanging words as they headed for the sideline during the third quarter of the game against Washington State. The exchange came after a stalled drive, and de Laura seemed to let his frustration boil over and escalated the situation.
TUCSON, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Hendon Hooker’s knee injury revealed

Any chance Tennessee had of making the College Football Playoff evaporated with their blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and things went from bad to worse for the Volunteers when their fears about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s knee injury were realized. Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson delivers clueless quote after Jets’ loss

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hugely disappointing again on Sunday, and he added to that frustration with a postgame quote about his performance. After the Jets lost 10-3 to the New England Patriots, Wilson was asked if he felt that he had let down the defense with a poor offensive performance. Wilson quickly dismissed the question and said “no.”
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star

The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
SEATTLE, WA
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant praises Ben Simmons for 'incredible' game

Ben Simmons had his best game since joining the Nets on Thursday in Portland, putting up a season-high 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists in 32 minutes off the bench. He was 6-of-6 from the floor, 3-of-4 from the foul line and had a plus-13 rating in a game Brooklyn won by two points, earning praise from his superstar teammate in the process.
BROOKLYN, NY
